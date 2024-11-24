Seen as an unmitigated disaster, both critically and commercially, upon its release in 2015, Jupiter Ascending has earned something of a cult reputation in the past decade. Directed by the Wachowskis, the epic space opera debuted with a thud in theaters, leaving most audiences confused by its convoluted storytelling and tonal inconsistencies. Over the years, however, audiences have grown to appreciate the film’s strange charms, such as the pivotal involvement of bees, and Eddie Redmayne’s all-caps performance as the villain. More viewers will be able to check the movie out when it lands on Max this December.

Starring Mila Kunis as a housekeeper with a destiny to fulfill, Jupiter Ascending also features Channing Tatum as Caine Wise, a pointy-eared magic man who zooms around in antigravity shoes. The footwear plays a huge role in the film’s centerpiece action sequence — a 15-minute chase around Chicago that, without any irony, has aged rather well. The same cannot be said for Redmayne’s performance, which occasionally shows up on meme pages. After being delayed due to poor test screenings, which prompted Warner Bros. to pump more money into salvaging the project, Jupiter Ascending opened to terrible reviews in February 2015.

The movie holds a “rotten” 27% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus reading, “Pleasing to the eye but narratively befuddled, Jupiter Ascending delivers another visually thrilling misfire from the Wachowskis.” Collider’s review at the time described it as “an ornately polished turd,” although a retrospective piece noted that the movie “did deserve a bit better in its general theatrical run.” In a 2022 interview with Variety, Tatum said that the movie “was a nightmare from the jump.”

The Wachowskis Have Not Made a Feature Film Together Since

Jupiter Ascending was produced on a budget reported to be as high as $210 million but ended up grossing under $185 million worldwide. It continued the Wachowskis’ unfortunate flop streak at the box office, following Speed Racer ($93 million worldwide against a $120 million budget) and Cloud Atlas ($130 million worldwide against a $146 million budget). In fact, it remains the final film that the sisters made together, although they did work on the similarly ambitious Netflix series Sense8.

The Wachowskis have since split up, much like the Safdies, the Coens, and even the Farrellys. Lana Wachowski returned to direct The Matrix Resurrections by herself a few years ago, but that film ended up bombing as well, grossing around $160 million worldwide against a reported budget of $190 million. The marketplace isn’t as kind as it used to be to sincerely made, wildly original science-fiction spectacles. And for that reason, Jupiter Ascending is a reminder of a far simpler time. You can check it out on Max next month, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.