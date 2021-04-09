Netflix's new superhero family goes to the streaming service on May 7.

Jupiter’s Legacy, Netflix’s upcoming superhero series, has just released five new character posters. Hot on the tails of the trailer, released earlier this week, the posters offer a closer look at the super-powered family at the core of the series.

Josh Duhamel’s Utopian takes center stage as the patriarch of the Sampson family. He’s joined on the posters by Leslie Bibb’s Lady Liberty, who is also Utopian's wife, along with their children, Paragon (Andrew Horton) and Chloe (Elena Kampouris). Also featured is Ben Daniels as Utopian’s brother, Brainwave.

Based on the acclaimed graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the intergenerational drama of the world’s foremost superhero family. It’s a clash of big personalities, and those personalities are on full display in these posters.

Under the guidance of showrunner Steven S. DeKnight, who successfully brought Marvel's Daredevil to Netflix back in 2015, Jupiter’s Legacy seems poised to be Netflix’s next big superhero property. It will replace the streaming service’s popular Marvel TV shows that were abruptly cancelled back in 2019, and represents the first project produced from Millar’s Millarworld line, which Netflix acquired in 2017.

All eight episodes of Jupiter's Legacy will hit Netflix on May 7. Check out the character posters below.

True to his name, the Utopian looks off to a brighter future. In contrast, Lady Liberty casts a watchful eye behind her.

Brainwave takes a far more practical approach, placing a finger on his temple, pointing directly at the seat of his powers. Paragon takes after his uncle, favoring brandishing his fists over stoic posturing.

And, of course, Chloe can’t put down her phone, or even really look up from it. Her askance look broadcasts loud and clear that we’re an unwelcome interruption to whatever she’s doing.

Here is the official synopsis for Jupiter's Legacy:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.

