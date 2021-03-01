Mark Millar and Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy comes to life in new footage of the television adaptation. The footage, released by Netflix, introduces us to the stellar cast and the superheroes (plus one villain) they'll be playing in the show. The new footage and new cast photos — yes, new photos! — arrive just one week after Netflix shared the Jupiter's Legacy release date announcement. The announcement consisted of a brief teaser trailer featuring a voiceover from series lead Josh Duhamel, who plays Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian, as he talks to his children about their superhero futures.

The new footage Netflix released on Monday morning gives eager fans a look at how the characters in the Millar/Quitely Jupiter's Legacy comics have made their way from the page to the screen. All of the main characters are present and accounted for, including Sheldon Sampson (Duhamel), Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb), Walter Sampson/Brainwave (Ben Daniels), and Sheldon and Grace's children, Brandon (Andrew Horton) and Chloe Sampson (Elena Kampouris). Oh, and there's also a pretty incredible shot of Tyler Mane's transformation into the main villain of Jupiter's Legacy, Blackstar, that is fascinating to check out.

Even more exciting than this new footage or the accompanying cast photos (which you can see below) is the promise that Jupiter's Legacy is going to be must-see TV when it finally arrives this spring. Netflix has been working overtime to find new sci-fi and fantasy comics and books to adapt for audiences. Think The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, and the upcoming show Shadow and Bone. Jupiter's Legacy is another example of the prime potential with the streamer's focus to find fun and exciting ways to bring these stories to life. And, by the looks of this new footage, it seems to be a success.

Jupiter's Legacy is coming May 7 to Netflix. See the official first look at Jupiter's Legacy below as it goes from page to screen.

Here's the official synopsis and more new photos from Jupiter's Legacy:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, 'Jupiter's Legacy' is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty. From executive producers Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, Sang Kyu Kim, Jupiter’s Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter.

