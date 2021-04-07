Netflix has released the first full trailer for Jupiter's Legacy, the streamer's upcoming superhero show based on a comic series by writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely. The adaptation comes courtesy of showrunner Steven S. DeKnight, who successfully brought Marvel's Daredevil to Netflix back in 2015.

Based on this trailer, this new Netflix series will offer a fascinating take on the classic superhero story — the disillusioned first generation of supes grappling with their legacy after 90 years of saving the world, as well as their children who have inherited both powers and celebrity status. When growing up in the shadow of long-time superheroes is all they've ever known, this new group of up-and-comers must confront not just the weight of public expectation but what their parents want from them too.

The show chronicles the clash of personalities between two generations of superheroes; the old guard, given powers in the 1930s and revered for their great deeds, and a younger generation struggling to live in their parents' shadows. Jupiter's Legacy stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Andrew Horton, Elena Kampouris, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan. The series comes from executive producers Millar, Quitely, DeKnight, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim.

Check out the trailer below, followed by a new poster. All eight episodes of Jupiter's Legacy will hit Netflix on Friday, May 7.

Here is the official synopsis for Jupiter's Legacy:

After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world's first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards. Based on the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, 'Jupiter's Legacy' is an epic superhero drama that spans decades and navigates the complex dynamics of family, power, and loyalty.

