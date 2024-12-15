Jurassic Park is one of Steven Spielberg's numerous masterpieces, and there are plenty of reasons why. Just to name a few, there's Spielberg's direction, the masterful blend of CGI and practical effects, the story's themes of Man playing God and manipulating nature, the humor, and John Williams's reliably beautiful score. But, as the Jurassic Park sequels make perfectly clear, the franchise's characters are just as important as its action sequences. Without people the audience can relate to, the action loses its stakes and carries little to no suspense.

Thanks largely to the script and the actors, the first Jurassic Park displays a masterful use of character work. Everyone here serves an important function, even the kid who gets taught the hard way how a velociraptor kills its prey. A few of the dinosaurs, too, should be considered essential and interesting characters whose personalities are so fully realized that they've helped capture the imagination of millions. Whether because they have the most compelling arcs, the best dialogue, or serve both the plot and themes perfectly, the best characters in Jurassic Park are just as effective today as they were in 1993.

10 Dennis Nedry

Played by Wayne Knight

Since Wayne Knight is easily most well-known for his hilarious role as Newman in one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, it's easy to forget that he's in this Spielberg blockbuster, too. His gleeful portrayal of a brilliant computer programmer who goes rogue and steals samples from Jurassic Park does have some traces of Newman, to be sure, but he's a unique person overall.

The way Dennis argues with Mr. Hammond about getting underpaid is great. He's eating a Butterfinger as everyone is approaching the T-Rex section, which shows just how much he cares about everybody else's well-being. Dennis even tells a dinosaur to its face that he's going to run over it with his car, which obviously doesn't go as planned. Along with his sloppy workstation, Dennis puts a fun spin on what could have been a conventionally boring villain.

9 Ray Arnold

Played by Samuel L. Jackson

The one-and-only Samuel L. Jackson plays one of Jurassic Park's most important computer guys, Ray Arnold, a level-headed man who doesn't have much of an arc but still shows enough personality to set himself apart from the others. The way he argues with his boss over shutting down the system and smokes that cigarette shows how stressed he is (and, by extension, how stressful the situation is).

This guy's a pro. When he sees Dennis's station, he's visibly disgusted by the mess on his peer's desk. His reaction to the virus telling him that he didn't find the magic word is a great example of a patient and even-tempered guy getting truly and believably ticked off. Ray is a minor character who largely dispatches exposition but does so with style. Without a doubt, it's one of Samuel L. Jackson's greatest supporting performances.

8 Tim Murphy

Played by Joseph Mazzello

The two kids in this story serve a greater purpose than having the adults put themselves in dangerous scenarios. They're also meant to show Dr. Grant that having kids wouldn't be so bad after all. Of the two of them, Tim (Joseph Mazzello) is the more interesting and significant child. His love for dinosaurs and enthusiasm to talk to Dr. Grant about them challenge the grown man's attitude.

It's very charming to watch Tim follow Dr. Grant around while they're choosing which cars to ride in, but this precocious child is funny elsewhere, too. Those dinosaur puns are very nice, adding levity to the rather traumatizing adventure and a few more jokes to the viewer's repertoire. Even after Tim gets electrocuted by the fence and brought back to life, he has enough life in him to humorously say "three." This kid's a trooper, not to mention his impressive survival instincts to avoid the raptors in the end.

7 Robert Muldoon

Played by Bob Peck

Robert Muldoon (Bob Peck) is a game warden whose rivalry with the velociraptors is utterly captivating. He doesn't even think they should be kept alive and doesn't care who knows it. When Muldoon talks about how they're problem-solving intelligent and keep attacking different parts of the cage because "they remember," his delivery alone sells the notion that these raptors are among the most dangerous creatures in the park. It's technically exposition, but it's so effortless that viewers are enraptured by it.

Muldoon doesn't hesitate when his boss asks him to turn the power back on, and the expression on his face when he tells Dr. Sattler that they're being hunted is so intense that the scene immediately becomes twice as tense. The guy's a hero who goes out with class, even complimenting the raptors once he realizes he's been tricked to look one way when he should have looked another, one of Jurassic Park's best quotes. Rest in peace.

6 The velociraptors

Special Effects

The storytelling throughout this film gradually prepares us for the raptors so well that the opening scene (which is supposed to scare us with a glimpse of what the raptors can do) isn't even necessary. It's both wondrous and cute to watch a baby dinosaur break itself out of the egg, but the mood changes when we find out it's a velociraptor. Later, when the adult raptors feed from a cow, we don't see the dinosaurs themselves. Instead, we hear them and see what they do to the apparatus that carried their meal, and it's terrifying.

Furthermore, when the game warden discusses the raptors' jumping abilities and intelligence, the audience knows they'll be a force to be reckoned with later. Sure enough, they trick Mr. Muldoon and go on to become the main antagonists in Jurassic Park's final act. The famous scene in which they look for the two kids is taut with suspense, showing that they don't need words to be compelling and surprising characters.

5 The T-Rex

Special effects

Jurassic Park has some of the greatest special effects in cinematic history, and the T-Rex's introductory scene probably stands as the prime example. This giant dinosaur is introduced with its iconic footsteps, which are powerful enough to make the water in a glass tremor. There is no score in this scene; the only background noise is the rain, helping viewers feel totally immersed in this incredibly dangerous environment.

Even if the Tyrannosaurus Rex actually had excellent eyesight in reality, the screenplay's decision to make sure its vision was based on movement provides tremendous suspense. This dinosaur comes out of the blue three separate times in Jurassic Park, representing the chaotic force of nature itself and the inability to successfully restrain it for very long. Given how loud those footsteps are and how small the door of the building is, its final appearance makes absolutely no sense. Yet this T-Rex is so cool that the audience doesn't even care.

4 John Hammond

Played by Richard Attenborough

John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) does a great job of demonstrating humanity's hubris. This wealthy man thinks that he'll be able to bring dinosaurs back to life and use them for a profit. With that kind of mentality, it's no wonder that he has the audacity to fly out to an archaeological site and open someone else's bottle of special champagne without even asking. His catchphrase, "Spared no expense," encapsulates his character perfectly.

The confidence to bring his grandchildren to a test run is alarming, too, setting Mr. Hammond up for a very nice arc as he slowly learns the folly of his beloved theme park. On the way there, viewers also learn that he's a bit old-fashioned regarding his views of gender roles and doesn't prove very useful at reading maps. As a whole, Richard Attenborough provides us with an entertaining performance of a man who comes to regret his unwieldy creation.

3 Dr. Ellie Sattler

Played by Laura Dern

Laura Dern has been in many more great movies than the rest of the cast (with the exception of Samuel L. Jackson), and her likable turn as Dr. Ellie Sattler shows how much personality she imbues in her characters. Dr. Sattler is a paleobotanist who doesn't hesitate to stick her arm in a giant pile of dino dung to try and figure out what's wrong with a sickly triceratops. Another memorable moment is her initial reaction to witnessing all the creatures in the park.

Ellie is funny, too, like when she humorously pretends that Dr. Grant doesn't know what kids are. She also tells the kids to ride with the man, knowing he'll be annoyed yet unable to escape. Ellie's charisma is matched by her bravery; she insists on joining the game warden in turning the power back on and successfully avoids the raptors. Ellie also helps John Hammond see the error in his thinking. In the end, the audience can't help but think that this classic wouldn't be the same without her.

2 Dr. Ian Malcolm

Played by Jeff Goldblum

Dr. Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) is a charming mathematician who loves chaos theory and explaining what it is. Dressed all in black, Malcolm provides the movie's thesis through his disapproval of the park as a whole. He has a few of the story's most famous quotes, including when he says that the scientists were so caught up in what they could do that they never stopped to think about the ethics of it. Furthermore, when people try to control nature, "life, uh, finds a way."

That's another thing: all those little pauses and interjections make him more of a quirky, down-to-earth character than the others. The way he flirts with Dr. Sattler compellingly annoys Dr. Grant, and Malcolm also provides the perfect quips. His funniest line might be when he reminds John Hammond of the biggest difference between Jurassic Park and Disneyland. Without a doubt, Dr. Ian Malcolm is one of Jeff Goldblum's most beloved characters.

1 Dr. Alan Grant

Played by Sam Neill

Out of everyone in Jurassic Park, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) changes the most. Simply put, he goes from hating children to legitimately wanting kids of his own. His arc is gradual, believable, and fits perfectly with the plot. In the beginning, he's so offended by a boy being unimpressed by a raptor skeleton that he scares the hell out of him by showing how that predator would eat him. Alan even uses the raptor claw as a prop!

With the most complete character arc, Alan feels like the most interesting character in Jurassic Park.

Compare that to when he's saving Tim and Lex (Ariana Richards) from the hungry Tyrannosaurus Rex or when he gives Tim mouth-to-mouth resuscitation after the poor kid gets electrocuted. The entire narrative gracefully builds his role as a father figure. By the time Dr. Grant looks at the children and then back at Ellie as they ride away in the helicopter, the audience understands what he's saying without a single line of dialogue. With the most complete character arc, Alan feels like the most interesting character, acting as one of the greatest strengths in Jurassic Park.

