The Big Picture Jurassic Park's long-lasting impact is due to its immersive spectacle, achieved through groundbreaking visual effects and multiple perspectives.

The film's special effects, created by Industrial Light & Magic and Stan Winston's team, are still the gold standard in the industry.

Jurassic Park's attention to detail in recreating the theme park experience adds to its authenticity and makes it one of the most immersive movies ever produced.

It’s not a hot take to consider the first Jurassic Park to be the best of the franchise. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 dinosaur adventure was one of the biggest movies ever released, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time up to that point, only being surpassed by Titanic. It spawned one of the most lucrative franchises with several additional movies over the next few decades, the most recent being Jurassic World Dominion in 2022 with Chris Pratt at the center. In addition to its blockbuster success, it has earned critical acclaim, becoming one of the most treasured films in cinema history for its groundbreaking visual effects and long-lasting significance in popular culture. So, what is it that sets apart the original Jurassic Park from its many successors? What is it that made this film so impactful not just for first-time viewers, but repeat watchers who continue to fall in love with the film?

Jurassic Park In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt. Release Date June 11, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Sam Neill , Laura Dern , Jeff Goldblum , Richard Attenborough , Bob Peck , Martin Ferrero Rating PG-13 Runtime 127 Genres Adventure , Sci-Fi Writers Michael Crichton , David Koepp Tagline An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making

‘Jurassic Park’ Pioneered Special Effects That Are Still the Gold Standard

The answer, and key to Jurassic Park’s long-lasting impact, is immersion in the spectacle. Jurassic Park is a movie experience that thoroughly commits to the immersion of visiting a dinosaur theme park, from all the highs of the intended wonders to all the horrors of hypotheticals we’re too afraid to answer. The spectacle of the dinosaurs, achieved through masterful special effects and craftsmanship, instills a sense of awe that is so ingrained in viewers because of the many different perspectives from which they get to see all that Jurassic Park has to offer. You get to see Jurassic Park from the eyes of an eager child, from the hesitation of a skeptical chaos theory enthusiast, from the foolhardy shoulders of a wealthy businessman, and even from the terror of some unfortunate souls. No matter what your background, the film is every bit the immersive thrill ride that the amusement park was intended to be, making it one of the most impactful movies ever produced.

You can’t talk about Jurassic Park without talking about the dinosaurs. It has been roughly 30 years since the movie was first released, and the visual effects to create these impressive animals don’t just hold up, they are still the gold standard to which most creatures in movies are compared. Immense credit has to be given to Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Stan Winston’s team for putting these impressive creations on the screen. The former of the two was in charge of the CGI while the latter group created life-size animatronics and puppetry, the combination of which led to some of the best special effects ever seen on the big screen.

Winston’s team created impeccable animatronics for the film, combining metal skeletons powered by electric motors underneath a latex skin to create realistic models that looked all the more real because of the sinewy texture of their physiques. The tangible feel of these dinosaurs maximized the spectacle, realism, and brutality of these creatures. ILM then worked off the models created by Winston and his team when designing their CGI dinosaurs. The collaborative effort paid off, keeping a level of cohesive continuity that made for seamless transitions between scenes that were purely digital or combined with masterful puppetry.

The spectacle of these dinosaurs is one of the biggest factors in the film’s success. The creatures feel real, alive, and utterly terrifying when they’ve been set loose. Even decades after its release, these special effects are still in the upper echelon among films, surpassing even recent releases despite being several decades older.

'Jurassic Park' Feels Like an Actual Theme Park

In addition to the expert craftsmanship on the visual aspects of the dinosaur, the attention to detail in their sound design adds further depth to the experience. According to sound designer Gary Rydstrom's 2013 NPR interview, the infamous and iconic roar of the T-Rex was combined with the roar of multiple real-life animals, creating something impossibly terrifying, while still being grounded in the reality of the animal kingdom. The hissing and clicking of the raptors and other dinosaurs are eerily reminiscent of the birds they would later evolve into, showing that it’s not just the loudest roars that instill the most fear.

Typically, if you go to a theme park modeled after a movie, there is something fundamentally different about the ambiance of the park compared to the film itself. However, if you ever visited Universal Studios Hollywood, made your way down its mountainous escalators, and ventured to the Jurassic Park/World section of the back lot, you’d find that the sensation of being at an amusement park pairs perfectly with the setting of the film. There has never been better synergy between a film and its real-life recreations. That is because out of all the many movies that center on theme parks, Jurassic Park is thoroughly committed to making the theme park aspect of the film feel as plausible as a dinosaur park actually could be, increasing the immersion for consumers when they’re watching on-screen or if they’re participating in anything related to the franchise off-screen.

There is consistent and copious franchise branding from top to bottom, even the opening credits that are stylized in Jurassic Park’s unique font. There are logos slapped all over the tour cars, extensive dinosaur paraphernalia in every building, and even the cheesy informative videos you watch while waiting for a ride. The opportunity for Jurassic Park-themed merchandise is endless. Even the gate entrance into Jurassic Park has become an iconic landmark, akin to Disneyland’s castle or the Epcot Ball. The memorable visuals of the film don’t just feel like something you’ve seen in a theater, they feel like something you’ve seen in real-life, with all the wonder of a tourist on vacation.

'Jurassic Park' Shows the Park From All Perspectives

Close

The spectacle of the dinosaurs and the immersive nature of the park are further enhanced by the multiple perspectives that viewers get to see them from. We primarily follow the paths of the trio of Doctorates: Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Viewers get to see the sheer astonishment and amazement of a paleontologist and paleobiologist who have devoted their lives to the study of prehistoric flora and fauna. The two fawn over every dinosaur they see, eyes wide and glinting with fascination and happiness at every new creature. Dr. Sattler can make even the feces of a dinosaur feel like an amazing discovery, while Dr. Grant’s numbing fear of raptors is made all the more impactful because of his intimate knowledge of their lethality.

Related 'Jurassic Park' Barely Survived Its Battle With Mother Nature In a movie about “man vs. nature," the weather was getting dangerous behind the scenes.

But you don’t just get to see the park from the perspective of scientific experts, you also get to see it from the eyes of young children, one of the target demographics of the park. Lex (Ariana Richards) and Tim (Joseph Mazzello), the two grandchildren of the Park’s owner — Richard Attenborough's John Hammond, arguably the true monster of the film — are both the best and worst visitors to the park. Tim’s awe-struck adoration of the dinosaurs and Lex’s hesitant trepidation of the enormous beasts encapsulate the different reactions that young visitors are sure to have. And to top it off, their subsequent terror during their escape from the carnivorous beasts are some of the most heart-racing and suspenseful sequences in the film.

'Jurassic Park' Remains Terrifying 30 Years Later

Image via Universal Studios

When talking about the varied viewpoints of the park, it is as literal as it is figurative. Audiences get to see the park with its original intention, as a safari-style excursion where they get to see these majestic and massive creatures. Many scenes are shot from the ground-level perspective, giving a "boots on the ground" view that forces people to crane their neck upward to see the scale of these creatures, only adding to the depth of the experience.

But just as viewers see things going right, they get the salacious answer to the hypothetical question of "what happens if everything goes wrong?" With all the problems of a theme park and a zoo, you get to see the whole buffet of issues. It starts with the animals being unseen in their habitats, all the way to complete and utter disaster. It’s no help to anxious souls already worried about catastrophe at a theme park, but just as a person might be nervous about a rollercoaster malfunction, the viewers can see just how bad everything can go at Jurassic Park. The combination of all these points of view provides viewers with a comprehensive experience that caters to fundamentally everything that a person could want. It’s satisfying, thrilling, and thoroughly riveting from start to finish.

There’s something special about attending a theme park for the first time, getting to see the sights and sounds of a magical place meant to provide an escape from reality. Jurassic Park combines all those sensations with some of the most memorable and riveting spectacles ever put on the screen to create a film that, even 30 years after its release, continues to be not only the best out of all the Jurassic Park movies, but one of the most immersive experiences in cinema.

Jurassic Park is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix