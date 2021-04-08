Presented by Movies Anywhere, bringing you their 'Biggest. Offer. Ever.' - From Now through April 12th, purchase one of 1000s of movies and get a bonus movie! Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details.

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri welcome Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares to explain why Jurassic Park III is actually a good movie and worthy installment of the franchise.

Jurassic Park III isn't exactly known as a franchise best. But is that because it's a bad movie or perhaps because it's just a bit different than its Academy Award winning predecessor, 1993's Jurassic Park? The Collider Movie Club team is here to argue the latter and highlight its vital contribution to the franchise.

Image via Universal Pictures

The 2001 release marks Alan Grant's (Sam Neill) first trip to Isla Sorna. Alan thinks he's been commissioned to serve as a guide to a wealthy couple who've chartered a plane to fly over Isla Nublar. It isn't until they're airborne and directly over the Site B island that Alan discovers they plan to take the expedition a rather extreme step further; they're going to land on Isla Sorna in an effort to find their young son Eric (Trevor Morgan) who went missing during a parasailing accident.

RELATED: Sam Neill Says He Only First Figured Out How to Play Alan Grant in 'Jurassic Park III'

Image via Universal Pictures

This episode of the show is brought to you by Movies Anywhere, a service designed for movie collectors that brings all of your favorite films together in one spot, even if they were purchased in different places. Don’t miss Movies Anywhere’s ‘Biggest. Offer. Ever.’ For a limited time only, when you make a purchase from thousands of movies through a connected, participating digital retailer, you’ll receive a digital code to redeem a movie from the same studio that released your purchased movie. For example, if you buy Jurassic Park III, you can use your digital code to choose Pitch Perfect or Happy Gilmore. This offer is good through April 12th - some exclusions apply. All bonus codes must be redeemed by 11:59 pm Eastern Time April 26, 2021.

*LIMITED TIME ONLY. RESTRICTIONS APPLY. Offer expires at 11:59 PM EDT on April 12, 2021. Registration with Movies Anywhere required. Open to U.S. residents 13+. You must purchase a Movies Anywhere-eligible movie from a digital retailer that is linked to your Movies Anywhere account. For complete details, visit MoviesAnywhere.com/bonusoffer.

This article is sponsored content presented by Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is a trademark of Movies Anywhere, LLC.

KEEP READING: 'The Mighty Ducks' Is a 90s Kids' Classic Packed With Lessons for a Lifetime - Collider Movie Club

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Crown' Season 5 Is Set to Begin Filming in July There's going to be a changing of the guard, too.

Read Next