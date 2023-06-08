It's time to head back Isla Nublar as Jurassic Park is getting a new 4K Steelbook Blu-Ray release in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the timeless blockbuster. According to ComicBook, the product will be released on June 27, and it will feature a massive amount of bonus content that goes into detail regarding the making of the prehistoric adventure. Steven Spielberg's classic has been captivating audiences for generations, cementing itself as one of the most iconic Hollywood productions in history. One man's pre-historic ambition was too big for the world to handle, and his guests had to suffer because of it.

In the 1993 movie, Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) find themselves working at an archeological site when they are contacted by John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), a millionaire working on a secret project. The endeavor turns out to be a theme park where dinosaurs have been brought back to life as attractions, and Hammond needs the researchers' approval before the grand opening of the site. However, things would not go as planned because some of Hammond's rivals wanted to steal cloned dinosaur embryos, and to do so, they had to leave the entire island without power for a moment.

This wouldn't be the final dinosaur-related incident that would take place over the years, as the legacy of Hammond's original park would be present for decades to come. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) survived the events of the original movie and, unfortunately for him, he became the main character of the sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. That adventure would end up with a T-Rex running through the streets of San Diego, introducing the powerful creatures to the mainland. Malcolm, alongside Doctor Sarah Harding (Julianne Moore), had to come up with a plan to retrieve the rampaging dinosaur before it was too late.

Bonus Features for the Special Occasion

The fact that it's been thirty years since Jurassic Park began its initial theatrical run means Universal will do whatever it can to make the celebration as special as it can be. Even if the Jurassic World franchise has dominated the box office in recent years, the first installment has a very special place in the heart of the audience. For that reason, several bonus features will be added in the 4K Blu-Ray release, including featurettes detailing the visual effects of the movie, pre-production meetings held before filming began, and storyboards for some of the story's most iconic sequences.

The special edition steelbook will include:

42-page booklet featuring behind-the-scenes, storyboards, original artwork, trivia, and more

Film cell replica of an iconic scene from the movie

4 illustrated art cards

Reversible sleeve with original poster art

Numbered certificate of authenticity

Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Bonus Features: