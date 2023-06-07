To celebrate Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary, Funko has released two new Pop figures, recreating an iconic scene from the 1993 movie in which Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) tried to distract a T. Rex from wreaking havoc. The new releases include separate figures of Dr. Alan Grant and the colossal creature, both available for purchase through the toy company's website for $40.00.

Since its inception in 1993, Jurassic Park has given birth to a massive dinosaur-centered franchise, extending across different generations of fans. To commemorate the franchise's decade-long existence, several companies paid homage to the iconic world Steven Spielberg created, including an immersive micro-theme park from Jurassic World: The Exhibition in Toronto, LEGO sets, and Hasbro's Jurassic Park and Transformers collaboration project.

Known for producing a variety of miniature versions of iconic pop culture and entertainment figures, Funko has — of course — joined the party by releasing an exclusive "Pop! Moment" edition of Dr. Alan Grant igniting a fire to distract the prehistoric creature. Moreover, the T. Rex takes center stage in the second figure. Both vinyl figures, which measure 6.45 inches tall, include a car and an enclosure, but with different set-ups.

Dr. Alan Grant is known as the franchise's primary protagonist, alongside Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum). Besides his scientific background and passion for dinosaurs, many fans may recognize the fictional character for his distinctive outfit, which consists of a cowboy hat, a denim shirt, boots, and a red handkerchief. Neill recently donated his prized film memorabilia to a charity auction, all for a good cause.

Jurassic Park's Popularity Spans Different Generations

Based on Michael Crichton's book of the same name, Jurassic Park fascinated viewers with cutting-edge special effects and a strong message about the perils of environmental disregard. Now celebrating its three-decade popularity, the franchise has not only provided a slew of iconic pop culture moments, but it has also introduced the fictional world to different generations—and it continues to do so. After the release of the original film in 1993, the film hatched sequels, with The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III.

Jurassic World in 2015, which also spawned other sequels, including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion . Though the latest addition to the franchise stars new faces, it still pays homage to where it all started by bringing back Dern, Goldblum, and Neill. The franchise has since expanded with the Chris Pratt -ledin 2015, which also spawned other sequels, includingand. Though the latest addition to the franchise stars new faces, it still pays homage to where it all started by bringing back Dern, Goldblum, and Neill.

Revisit the film's iconic scene with Funko's newly released Pop figures of the T. Rex and Dr. Alan Grant.