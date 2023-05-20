Many iconic films are celebrating historic anniversaries in 2023. This includes Jurassic Park which turns 30 years old this year. The official anniversary month of the Steven Spielberg classic, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Crichton, is in June and to mark the occasion both Universal Studio locations are pulling out all the stops for Jurassic Park.

“Welcome to Jurassic Park”

At Universal Orlando fans will be able to step through the famous Jurassic Park gates at the studio’s Land of Adventure. From there, the immersive experience begins with rides like "Jurassic Park River Adventure" and "Jurassic World VelociCoaster" to keep dinosaur fans happy. However, if you’re more into shopping there's going to be a new Jurassic Park Tribute Store opening on Friday, May 26. This dino-filled shop will be a walking history lesson with themed rooms highlighting the franchise’s pre-production elements like storyboards and blueprints. There will also be chances for photo ops that recreate iconic scenes from the first film.

In terms of merchandise the store will feature apparel, keychains, plushies, and different types of collectibles. Food also plays big part in Universal’s celebration with Jurassic menu items that include the new Coconut Cajeta Churro, Prehistoric Raptor Wings, and a 30th Anniversary Fanta flavor "Wild Refresherrrr" starting Thursday, June 1. That tasty drink will also be featured at their Hollywood location. Finally, screenings for Jurassic Park will be taking place at the Universal Cinemark in CityWalk on June 9, June 10, and June 11. This is fitting since the original premiere date for the film was June 11, 1993.

Universal Hollywood will be celebrating with exclusive apparel, plushies, and collectibles only found at Univrs and Universal Studios stores in Citywalk. Food items will include Grilled Veggie and Beef Skewers, Brazilian Cheese Bread, Raptor Hummus, Coconut Flan, Dino Chocolate Tres Leches Cake, and a Family Feast. Beverages will also include Jurassic Park themed water, "Jurassic Water" cocktail, and dinosaur themed wines Pterrior Dactyl Rosé and Blanco-Osaurus. You can enjoy these if you can survive Universal’s Jurassic Park - The Ride. Lastly, like Orlando, screenings for the original film will be held at Universal Cinema AMC in Citywalk the weekend of June 9.

The Legacy of Jurassic Park

When Jurassic Park hit theaters in the summer of 1993, it was revolutionary for its practical effects/animatronic work and use of CGI technology. This caused a magical experience that now multiple generations of fans have enjoyed. From Spielberg's breathtaking visuals to the brilliant ensemble cast which includes Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern, Jurassic Park has remained timeless over the last 30 years. It’s arguably more in grained in pop culture now thanks to Colin Trevorrow's sequel trilogy ending with Jurassic World Dominion last year. With five sequels, a handful of video games, and an endless sea of merchandise, the simple concept of dinosaurs returning to Earth has captured the hearts of moviegoers around the globe. With its 30th anniversary just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to rewatch the film to remind yourself why.

Jurassic Park is currently streaming on Hulu.