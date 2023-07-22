Life has found a way at San Diego Comic-Con through a new interactive experience created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's classic blockbuster. Life-sized props re-creating some of the most iconic sequences from the movie, new merchandise available for purchase and even a few dinosaurs were all present for fans to enjoy. Collider's Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to visit the area, where she was surrounded by some of the vehicles seen in the story about a theme park's opening gone wrong. San Diego turned into Isla Nublar for a limited time.

The vehicles that were included in the exhibition were the two jeeps where Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) explored the island filled with prehistoric creatures. The visitor's green tour vehicle and the ranger's vehicle were available for people to take pictures with, allowing fans to feel like they were a part of the Jurassic Park crew. After three decades of creating a prominent legacy in pop culture, not many places can make viewers feel like they're on Isla Nublar, but what Universal Studios brought to San Diego Comic-Con was unique on its own terms.

Some of the sequences depicted in decorated prop-filled sets were the Velociraptor attack in the kitchen where Tim (Joseph Mazzello) and Lex (Ariana Richards) had to survive against two of the deadliest predators in history. Another set built for taking pictures featured the moment when Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero) was eaten by the T-Rex while hiding inside a bathroom. Several dinosaurs were spotted throughout the exhibition, bringing a sense of danger to the experience designed for audiences to create new memories with the film that has been a part of their life for years.

Prehistoric Merchandise

By the time the exhibition reached the end of its path, guests could visit the official Jurassic Park store, where they could find a wide variety of products related to one of the biggest summer blockbusters in history. Clothing, toys, collectible figures, and even customizable license plates were available for purchase, bringing the complete prehistoric experience to the pop culture event. After all, San Diego is no stranger to dinosaurs, being the focal point in the third act of the 1997 sequel, The Lost World. A T-Rex was spotted once again roaming the streets, in an interactive experience as memorable as the films.

You can check out images taken at the Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary Experience at San Diego Comic-Con below: