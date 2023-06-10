2023 marks the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg’s classic sci-fi adventure film, based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name, is considered by many moviegoers to be one of the best films ever made. Over the last three decades the franchise has endured with countless sequels and a Jurassic World full of merchandise. This momentous anniversary has given Universal an excuse to release even more merchandise which any Jurassic Park fan is sure to die over. This includes a new anniversary Funko Pops! and the famous toy company just unveiled their latest addition to the line, the Brachiosaurus from the original film.

The super-sized Pop! stands at six inches tall and recreates the first time audiences ever saw a dinosaur in Jurassic Park. Just like when Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler entered the park, the Brachiosaurus can be seen munching on some tree leaves while looking endlessly adorable. This larger than life Pop! Will be $23.99 and an Entertainment Earth exclusive.

Jurassic Park’s Legacy

While the entire film is a masterpiece, there are few scenes more iconic in Jurassic Park than when we see the Brachiosaurus. Everything hinged on that one moment because if the special effects faltered for just a single second it would have ruined the immersion of the film. One could argue if this scene failed, the franchise as we know it would cease to exist. However, as we all know, that couldn’t be any further from the truth. With John William’s brilliant music swelling in the background and Dean Cundey’s breathtaking cinematography, just looking at the Brachiosaurus makes you believe in the power of cinema. Even 30 years on, the groundbreaking special effects are still just as mind-blowing as they were in 1993. This all perfectly set up a timeless experience that effortlessly fills you with childlike wonder every time you watch it. It’s hard not to get emotional watching that scene, but once Richard Attenborough says the now iconic line, “Welcome to Jurassic Park”, and Sam Neill rips off his sunglasses all bets are off. In this gleeful moment, a franchise was born.

Where Can You Stream Jurassic Park?

Jurassic Park’s currently not streaming on any of the major platforms, but the film is streaming on DirectTV. If you’re a physical media fan then there’s also a new 4K anniversary edition of Jurassic Park coming out later this month. Until then, you can pre-order the Brachiosaurus’ new Funko Pop on Entertainment Earth’s website. The figure will be released in August. Check out the Funko Pop! and the Brachiosaurus scene can be viewed down below: