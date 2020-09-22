‘Jurassic Park’ Cast Reunites to Remind You Voting, Uh, Finds a Way

Jurassic Park. Just saying those two words out loud fills me with a sense of relaxation, of hope, of joy at one of my all-time favorite movies with one of my all-time favorite casts. And a perfect trio from this perfect movie recently reunited (safely, with some dope masks to boot) to remind us all of our civic duty. Namely, to vote!

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum posed for a stylish pic wearing stylish “Vote” clothes and stylish COVID-safe masks. A few things to note in this lovely reunion pic:

Dern is holding a clipboard, ostensibly meaning she’s going door-to-door registering people to vote, and if Laura Dern showed up at my door to register me to vote, I would simply Pass Out, gurgling, “ Enlightened is a masterpiece” as I fall.

is a masterpiece” as I fall. Everyone’s hair looks very nice.

They’re all placing their hands in their pockets, which gives me “cool substitute energy” in a good way, and I’m wondering who’s decision that was.

The Twitter caption in the post says the photo was taken by Dern. But she is in the picture. Proof… that she simply has the range.

It amuses me to no end that Neill and Dern are wearing the same masks, which simply say “Vote,” which makes sense for the messaging of the picture, but Goldblum seems to have refused this uniform, instead wearing a “Clever girl” mask, which, while clever, is certainly not in line with his castmates. I guess he’s about chaos in real life, too.

Check out the delightful reunion voting PSA with Neill, Dern, and Goldblum below. And please, for the love of God, register to vote and then vote! Here, Collider will tell you officially!