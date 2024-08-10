The Big Picture The new Jurassic Park apparel collection by Cavity Colors features five killer designs, appealing to fans of the iconic film franchise.

Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, remains a timeless classic with a perfect mix of practical and CGI effects, captivating audiences.

The franchise has spawned multiple sequels, with the next Jurassic World film set to release in 2025, featuring a star-studded cast.

When it comes to big summer blockbusters, there's no film as universally beloved as Jurassic Park. The Steven Spielberg classic celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. In the three decades since, this franchise has been showered in sequels and a theme park full of merchandise. This included video games, action figures, Lego sets, Funko Pops and various clothing lines. Now, Cavity Colors is closing out the summer with their latest Jurassic Park apparel collection.

The collection features five killer designs. There's “Dino Mayhem” which artfully depicts the famous flare T-Rex scene from the 1993 film. This will be available in both a T-shirt and zip-up hoodie options. Then there's “Clever Girl” based on the iconic opening scene of Jurassic Park involving the dreaded velociraptor, available in T-shirt and long sleeve options. Next, the “Retro Icon” T-shirt is a tie-dye style of the classic franchise logo and the colors are very reminiscent of the original Jurassic Park Jeeps. The final shift in this set is “Bingo! Dine DNA!” based on the science of the series, a cartoon style with Mr. DNA presenting the loveable Brachiosaurus. This design comes in a gray tie-dye and black variant. The final part of this massive collection are the “Life Finds a Way” jogger sweatpants. This features the four major dinosaurs from the first film, T-Rex, velociraptor, Brachiosaurus and Triceratops on one leg, while the Jurassic Park title is roaring on the other.

“An Adventure 65 Million Years in the Making”

Even though Jurassic Park is over 30-years-old at this point, the film has stood the test of time because of its awe-inspiring blend of practical and ahead of its time CGI effects, amazing musical score by John Williams, and the stunning sense of wonder caught in every shot. Spielberg became the king of the summer blockbuster thanks to films like Jaws, Indiana Jones and E.T., but Jurassic Park took everything the director learned from those gigantic stories and took it to the next level. Then, when you add the ensemble cast of Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Sam Neil and Richard Attenborough, this was a blockbuster that couldn't be matched. Because of its mega box office success, the film based on Michael Crichton’s novel would become an overnight franchise. Speilberg would return to direct 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park before the series would get four more sequels. This includes Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion. The last three films in the franchise are all a part of the billion dollar club. That has led to the development of the next Jurassic World film that’ll be directed by Godzilla’s Gareth Edwards and will star Scarlett Johansson (The Avengers) and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton). That untitled adventure will hit the big screen on July 2, 2025.

The original Jurassic Park trilogy is currently streaming on Peacock. Before your next prehistoric rewatch, you can pre-order Cavity Colors’ 2024 Jurassic Park collection on their website. The set will ship by the week of September 6, 2024.

