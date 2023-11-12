The Big Picture Mattel's Hammond Collection line of Jurassic Park figures expands with rare characters, Dr. Wu and Mr. DNA, available for pre-order.

The Henry Wu figure is highly detailed, featuring interchangeable hands and accessories, while Mr. DNA is a non-articulated mascot.

The set includes lab-themed packaging, electronic lights, and button-activated phrases, capturing the essence of these iconic characters.

Mattel's Hammond Collection line of Jurassic Park figures is expanding with two characters who have never before been captured in action figure form. A two-pack of mad geneticist Dr. Henry Wu and cartoon mascot Mr. DNA is available for pre-order now.

Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary rolls on with this new set. The Henry Wu figure is fully articulated and features four swappable hands for different poses, a lab clipboard, a pencil, and a raptor hatchling, as well as a very accurate head sculpt of a circa 1993 BD Wong. Mr. DNA is cast in clear plastic and is not articulated. The set comes in packaging designed to resemble Wu's lab, as seen in an early scene in Jurassic Park, with lab equipment and a dinosaur egg incubator, and features electronic lights that flicker on command; it also features four button-activated electronic phrases for each character from the film, allowing you to produce a "Bingo — dino DNA!" on command. The set will retail for $30 USD and can be pre-ordered now on Mattel Creations' website.

Who Are Henry Wu and Mr. DNA?

Dr. Henry Wu is the geneticist who pioneered the cloning process that allowed InGen to extract dinosaur DNA from amber-entrapped mosquitoes, giving rise to Jurassic Park. He was eaten alive by Velociraptors in the 1990 Michael Crichton novel Jurassic Park but appears only briefly in its 1993 film adaptation — his death scene was ultimately not filmed. Wu takes on a larger role in the Jurassic World sequels, leading the team that creates the monstrous Indominus rex and Indoraptors via gene-splicing, and unleashing the genetically-altered locusts that plague Jurassic World: Dominion. Mr. DNA is the animated mascot seen explaining the dinosaur cloning process to the tour group in the 1993 film, simplifying Crichton's extensive treatise on it to an easily digestible two minutes. Voiced by the late Greg Burson, the one-time voice of Bugs Bunny, Mr. Magoo, and Yogi Bear, he "interacts" with park owner John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) during the video. He appears briefly in Jurassic World as a hologram, where he was voiced by director Colin Trevorrow.

Jurassic Park has celebrated its 30th anniversary with a number of unique collectibles. Included among those are a figure of director Steven Spielberg, complete with a dinosaur "animatronic", a Lego Tyrannosaurus skull, and a Transformers set featuring a transforming Jurassic Park Jeep and Dilophosaurus. The Henry Wu/Mr. DNA set can be pre-ordered now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's Jurassic World interview with BD Wong below.

Jurassic Park is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Jurassic Park In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt. Release Date June 11, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Bob Peck, Martin Ferrero Rating PG-13 Runtime 127 Genres Adventure, Sci-Fi Writers Michael Crichton, David Koepp

