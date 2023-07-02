San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner, and with that comes a wave of exciting new announcements. As the upcoming event approaches, an exclusive via SyFy has revealed a set of new Jurassic Park Funko collectibles in celebration of the film’s 30th anniversary, bringing new and old fans back to an adventure 65 million years in the making. The items will be available for SDCC attendees through the Funkoville Experience, a booth that will feature a variety of merchandise beginning on July 20.

For fans looking to add more to their growing collection, the company will debut an upcoming set of Funko LoungeflyPop! Pins featuring a glow-in-the-dark variant of Dennis Nedry alongside a Dilophosaurus, who is ready to take down the park’s greedy tech programmer. Additional pieces to the set include a lanyard of Dennis Nedry and a Dilophosaurus spinning keychain, with the set costing $40. However, the set of pins won’t be the only Jurassic Park item available as the Funko booth is also set to debut a Blockbuster Rewind variant of Ian Malcolm, who is available within a retro Jurassic Park VHS case design, which will sell for $12. For any lucky fan, one out of every six figures will feature a different variant of Malcolm holding a flair, recreating his classic showdown with the T. rex.

Of course, nothing quite beats a traditional Funko Pop!, and SDCC will feature a brand-new exclusive hatching raptor figure. Recreating the film’s iconic moment, the figure showcases a highly-detailed sculpt of a baby Velociraptor covered in goo as it emerges from its eggshell. The Pop! will only be available for a limited time for fans eager to round out their collection in both SDCC and select Target stores for $15. Lastly available for $90 is a neon-colored glow-in-the-dark backpack showcasing the franchise’s logo in bright, eye-catching colors.

Jurassic Park Continues to Roar For its 30th Anniversary

It’s been 30 years since director Steven Spielberg helmed one of the greatest dinosaur flicks of all time with the release of Jurassic Park, which eventually became the highest-grossing film worldwide at the time. Best known for its groundbreaking visual effects, the film’s popularity continues to resonate today, especially following the success of the Jurassic World franchise, which managed to gross over $1 billion for each movie. In addition to the upcoming Funko collectibles, fans can continue celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary with additional Funko Pops, such as the long-awaited Brachiosaurus, a T. rex figure, and new LEGO sets, alongside a collector’s edition 4K Blu-ray.

Funko’s new set of collectibles will debut at SDCC on July 20. Check out the official images of the brand-new figures above and you can watch our interview with Laura Dern down below.