Many dinosaurs got the Hollywood treatment in 1993, as the release and explosive popularity of Jurassic Park pioneered more of these prehistoric creatures into pop culture. This first movie actually drew from the latest information in the field of paleontology at the time, but recent discoveries have put one of the film's dinosaurs to shame. The Dilophosaurus was portrayed as a tiny two-legged menace with collapsible frills and spitting venom. While this is terrifying enough, the real creature is truly the stuff of nightmares, making us question why the films had to deviate in the first place.

The Real Dilophosaurus Is Scarier Than 'Jurassic Park's

The Dilophosaurus made a brief yet memorable appearance in Jurassic Park, especially for dinosaur smuggler Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight). Nedry's death was relished by everyone and not only because he was somewhat of an antagonist in the first film. The thrilling sequence quickly became memorable as Nedry was terrorized and hunted down by these rapscallion creatures in the most spine-tingling way possible. The Dilophosaurus' most notable scene was poking its head into Nedry's Jeep and hissing viciously as its vibrant frill splayed out in the vehicle.

However, the real Dilophosaurus is actually nearly 20-25ft long when fully grown, far too big to fit in a Jeep. It would have towered over Jurassic Park's rendition of the dinosaur, quickly putting it to shame and giving it an entirely different feel. No longer would they be tiny terrors, but instead they would be a force to be reckoned with. Fossils also confirm that they do have two distinctive crests on the top of their heads, but unlike their cinematic counterparts, there is no evidence for frills or venom.

The film also depicted these dinosaurs as scavengers, as the '90s fossil record indicated that they had weak jaws. However, modern research suggests that they had powerful jaws and were certainly formidable predators that hunted their own food, still agile despite their bigger size. In fact, they were proposed to be the largest apex predators during their time, with longer and stronger arms and legs than other meat-eating dinosaurs, and would also have hunted other dinosaurs as a source of food. Once again, the real Dilophosaurus shares little in common with its big-screen relative.

That being said, Nedry does mention he is glad it wasn’t one of their “bigger brothers,” suggesting that the on-screen Dilophosaurus was either not yet fully grown or simply a runt. Whether they intended to or not, this deftly leaves space for the more scientifically accurate dinosaur to exist in the world of Jurassic Park should they decide to re-introduce the dinosaur.

'Jurassic Park' Took Creative Liberties With the Dilophosaurus

Image via Universal Pictures

However, the research on the Dilophosaurus in the '90s was fairly rudimentary. Jurassic Park relied on basic anatomical descriptions created in the '80s by paleontologist Samuel Welles and illustrations derived from these fossils in Gregory Paul's book Predatory Dinosaurs of the World. It is only recently that paleontologists are able to form more sophisticated deductions about their appearance, behaviors, and habits using modern technology. As such, Jurassic Park had to rely on the latest information of the time while also adapting it for the screen and narrative.

They managed to create a believable creature by drawing inspiration from the anatomy of real life contemporary animals. The collapsible frill that makes Jurassic Park's Dilophosaurus distinctive is akin to the ones found on frilled agamid lizards in Australia and New Zealand, while the spitting venom is reminiscent of several species of cobras. These unique additions were likely included for dramatic effect, rendering Nedry's death scene in Jurassic Park more mesmerizing and horrifying.

However, reducing the size of the Dilophosaurus to almost 5ft seems like a more questionable decision. But this was probably the most effective way for Jurassic Park to distinguish them from the Velociraptors. The real life dinosaur would likely have become more terrifying than (or at least rivaled) the Velociraptors, which are hands-down the crown jewels of the Jurassic Park franchise. As such, the film's creative liberties allowed the Dilophosaurus to remain unforgettable in their own way while also refraining from surpassing the Velociraptors.

Although the Dilophosaurus in Jurassic Park was not strictly scientifically accurate (save the two crests on its head), it served its purpose in contributing to the rich diversity of dinosaurs the film reveled in. Besides, if the film didn't use a little bit of imagination while constructing these beasts, we never would have gotten the novelty of a venomous dinosaur — a terrifying prospect we will forever be grateful for.

Jurassic Park In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt. Release Date June 11, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Sam Neill , Laura Dern , Jeff Goldblum , Richard Attenborough , Bob Peck , Martin Ferrero Runtime 127 minutes

