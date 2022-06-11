Have the dino-nerds in your life come for Jurassic World Dominion yet? You know the type – that insufferable know-it-all who never stops to ask if you want the low-down on current paleontological developments, or why it makes Colin Trevorrow’s latest film so offensive. They’re just ready to list its many faults before it even hits theaters. “You know T. rex probably had some of the best eyesight in the history of the animal kingdom, right? You know Velociraptor wasn’t that big and blocky, right? You know that excuse they threw in to keep these outdated designs for all the dinosaurs is really stupid, right? Why can’t we watch Prehistoric Planet instead?”

If I were the sort of dino-nerd now I was back when the first Jurassic Park came out, I’d be in that obnoxious chorus, but I’d like to think I’ve mellowed with age (I’ve called the Jurassic World films stupid, many times, but only because of the scripts). Movie fans must all come to accept that, despite the name, scientific accuracy isn’t the first priority of most science fiction. Even back in the day, school-age me never turned fire on Jurassic Park. Of course, back then, the big scaly raptors and the Brachiosaurus with the forehead nostrils were, in part, a genuine effort to match the state of paleontology at the time. Dino-nerds could hardly complain when their favorite prehistoric beasts looked the same on the silver screen as they did in Zoobooks, National Geographic, and the Prehistoric Planet of its day, CBS’s 1985 TV movie, Dinosaur!

That may be a bit of hyperbole. Dinosaur! wasn’t quite as lavish as Prehistoric Planet. It was only a single hour of television that depicted prehistoric life for just six species, and those only in vignettes. It was less a full-fledged attempt to recreate the Cretaceous period than a hodgepodge of different dinosaur topics. But it was an ambitious documentary by a major network, aired in prime time, that sought to bring dinosaurs as science then understood them to the public. It had its own celebrity narrator — Superman himself, Christopher Reeve. And its dinosaurs were created using state-of-the-art effects for their day, courtesy of animator Phil Tippett.

Tippett was, indirectly, the progenitor of the film. He picked up dinosaurs as a subject for a 10-minute experimental short done in his garage, named “Prehistoric Beast” for a line from King Kong. The short (available on Tippett’s YouTube channel) tells a simple story: a Monoclonius becomes prey for a T. rex. It was a chance for Tippett to showcase his talents as an independent effects man for films, and to showcase developments he’d made in a variant of stop-motion animation known as go motion. Where traditional stop-motion captured one frame at a time, keeps its subject in focus constantly, go motion utilized motion-controlled rod puppets and cameras to create motion during each exposure, creating motion blur in character movements. The same controls could simulate hand-held camera work too, freeing Tippett from the locked-down nature of most stop-motion effects sequences up to that time.

The technique made for a damn fine short. “Prehistoric Beast” is an intense ride, slowly and beautifully building to a fierce climax. The animation is superb, retaining all the practical elements of past stop-motion dinosaur battles from the likes of Ray Harryhausen while injecting a fresh dynamism. And the dinosaurs move and act like real animals more than movie monsters. These days, Monoclonius is considered a dubious genus, and T. rex was probably a lot heftier than Tippett made him. But he couldn’t have known that back in 1984, a time when dinosaurs still had a reputation as slow, tail-dragging pea brains. Portraying them as active creatures, tails raised and possessed of respectable animal intelligence, was a big step forward for dinosaurs on film.

As “Prehistoric Beast” made the rounds on the animation festival circuit, it caught the eye of director Robert Guenette and producer Steven Paul Mark. They approached Tippett about expanding his short into a documentary. Six months of additional effects sequences later, Dinosaur! was born. The new animated segments primarily featured a family of duck-billed Hadrosaurus, with a few raptors, an egg-thieving Struthiomimus, and a Brontosaurus (pulled forward in time by a few million years) for good measure. These recreations of the past, narrated by Reeve, were interwoven with stock footage from old dinosaur movies and interviews with the leading stars of paleontology in the mid-1980s.

Scientists like Robert Bakker, Phil Currie, and Jack Horner got some of their first major TV exposure through this documentary (and if you compare it with their appearances in later TV docs from the '90s and 2000s, their comfortability curve with the camera really shows). They discussed the advances in their field, from the question of how dinosaurs held their tails to new understanding of their social behavior, new discoveries, and a new understanding of how they might have gone extinct (the giant meteor theory was gaining traction when the documentary was produced). Meanwhile, Reeve explained the impact of dinosaurs on popular culture, particularly the movies, with the help of all that stock footage. Those popular depictions, steeped in outdated view of dinosaurs, were juxtaposed with Tippett’s new animation, and the main thrust of the documentary was how rapidly our understanding of dinosaurs was changing in the 1980s and why that made them a continuing source of fascination.

Among the fascinated were Michael Crichton and Steven Spielberg. Though neither Prehistoric Beast nor Dinosaur! directly inspired them in the creation of Jurassic Park, when it came time for the dinosaurs to come to life in Spielberg’s adaptation of Crichton’s novel, the director turned to Tippett. The experience on the CBS documentary and his own short left Tippett a seasoned animator and an expert on dinosaur movement, at least as it was understood at the time. Even after the production abandoned go motion for CGI, Tippett’s knowledge was invaluable in guiding the digital animators. As for the look of the dinosaurs, while liberties were taken (man-sized raptors, neck frills for Dilophosaurus), paleontological advice from hired advisors like Horner was sought to make the animals reflect the state-of-the-art science discussed in Dinosaur!

Alas, you can only stay on the cutting edge of science for as long as no new discoveries get made. Improved understanding of the relationship between non-avian dinosaurs and birds, and how and when feathers first popped up, made the Jurassic Park dino designs suspect at best as early as the first sequel. Dinosaur! had a few facts wrong even at the time of its production (that Brontosaurus in the Cretaceous…for shame), but the march of science has left most of its content behind. We know most of the dinosaurs depicted don’t look the way Tippett made them, one of the new discoveries touted by the documentary (“Ultrasauros”) turned out to be mistaken pieces of known species, and the “dinosaur man” thought experiment discussed at the end of the film seems hard to square with what we now know about dinosaur evolution.

Their value as a model of scientific advances vanished, though, Dinosaur!, and “Prehistoric Beast,” and the original Jurassic Park, have joined the ranks of what’s come to be called retro paleoart. That’s the term for cultural depictions of prehistoric life that have either become outdated or deliberately follow past assumptions. It’s a class that includes the famous Iguanodon statues of Crystal Palace Park, the paintings of Charles R. Knight, and the old movies that Dinosaur! borrowed so much footage from.

Our hypothetical dino-nerd from earlier may turn their nose up at retro paleoart. “What’s the point if it’s all wrong? Put on Prehistoric Planet already!” Well, I’m far more interested in Prehistoric Planet than I am in Dominion or anything else coming out of the Jurassic franchise these days, but retro paleoart still has value. For one, a lot of it is beautiful. Knight’s paintings and Harryhausen’s stop-motion look great, move well, and show a lot of life and personality. Films like The Valley of Gwangi weren’t scientifically accurate even when they were made, but they’re plenty of fun. A documentary that falls out of date can acquire a quaint charm, and a place in the history books as an important step forward.

But the biggest value of retro paleoart may be the impact it has on consumers, especially kids, when it’s released. I was born a few years too late to catch Dinosaur! when it first aired on CBS, but I grew up with the VHS of it right next to Jurassic Park on our shelf. And as much as I loved and watched Jurassic Park, I watched the documentary more. My first visual memory is of a moment from Dinosaur!, the dramatic lunge the T. rex makes for the Monoclonius in the “Prehistoric Beast” footage. Dinosaur! was where I first learned most of the famous dinosaur names, it’s where I learned there was such a thing as a paleontologist and what their job was, and where I started in seeking out more books and documentaries on dinosaurs, which led to more books and documentaries on animals living today. It also helped fuel my love of movies early in life; I’m still trying to track down one or two of the clips it used.

Paleontologists and casual dinosaur fans of earlier generations spoke of the impact that Knight’s paintings had on them, and I don’t doubt that many of the current generation of dinosaur experts were guided down that road by Jurassic Park and the glut of TV documentaries in the vein of Dinosaur! That kind of inspiration isn’t washed away just because a new skeleton proves Velociraptor would never be able to open doors or that Monoclonius was really a Centrosaurus. It's what makes future generations of dino-nerds who, hopefully, can hold that initial inspiration in their heart along with the latest facts in their heads.