Jurassic Park is an entertaining franchise, filled with action, terror, and excitement, all underscored by the central moral of the power of nature and the dangers of misusing science. Backing this up are some incredible effects that bring the dinosaurs to the screen, making them real, believable characters in their own right.

Dinosaurs have held a special fascination for many people since childhood, and the franchise brings to life some of the best known ones, like Tyranosaurus Rex and Brachiosaurus, while also giving time to more obscure ones, such as Quetzalcoatlus, and even going so far as to create a completely new one with the Indominus Rex. So, with that in mind, let's rank the 10 best dinosaurs in the Jurrasic Park universe.

10 Procompsognathus

The Lost World: Jurrassic Park

A lot of the most well-known dinosaurs are huge, and there's no denying that the big ones, like T. rex, are scary. However, size isn't everything, and even though it doesn't look like much, one dinosaur you wouldn't want to face is the Procompsognathus, in which this little fellow packs a mean bite.

While these little biters were considered scavengers, they were also known to attack people, like the young girl and her family on Isla Nublar in the opening scene of The Lost World: Jurassic Park. They also took a personal dislike to Dieter Stark after he zapped one with a cattle prod, pursuing him through the jungle until their sheer numbers eventually overwhelmed him in one of the more terrifying scenes in an otherwise middling sequel that failed to match the wonderment of the original film. At least the Procompspgnathus was there to save the day whenever the small biters were on-screen.

9 Pachycephalosaurus

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

One of the coolest looking dinosaurs, the Pachycephalosaurus has a thick skull that lets it ram into objects without causing any damage to itself, as it did in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, smashing through the door of the InGen jeep with impunity.

It's a good example of how herbivores are still wild animals, and can be dangerous when provoked; and they were provoked a lot in The Lost World. Even though they're not trying to eat anyone, they will defend themselves, and are often strong and powerful creatures, which left the audience rooting for the Pachycephalosaurus whenever InGen wanted to try and capture them. They should just have let these peaceful dinosaurs live in peace.

8 Indoraptor

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

After the failure of Jurassic World, the attraction was shut down and the island left deserted, allowing the dinosaurs free-range within the ruined, abandoned theme park. Dr. Henry Wu sends a team to find the Indominus Rex skeleton and bring him back a sample, allowing him to make another dinosaur hybrid.

The end result was the Indoraptor, similar to the Indominus Rex, only smaller and more agile, taking its inspiration from the Velociraptor rather than the Tyranosaur, and prioritizing speed and intelligence over brute force. It wasn't designed as an attraction to scare visitors, but as a potential bioweapon to be used to wreak havoc at the whims of whatever organization possessed it. While not exactly scene-stealers like its other dinosaur counterparts, the Indoraptor was still a scary and powerful being.

7 Mosasaur

Jurassic World

The sea has always held a certain foreboding, with the question of what might be hiding in the deep constant source of fear, leading to an entire genre of shark movies. As Jurassic World liked to scare its guests, it was only natural they would capitalize on making a dinosaur who loved to lurk in the waters.

It's interesting they chose a Mosasaur rather than the more popular Megalodon, but it certainly proved useful, helping to take down the almost unstoppable Indominus Rex. In a sense, one could call the Mosasaur an unexpected protagonist; and, once the park collapsed, the Mosasaur found its way into the ocean, meaning that dinosaurs now ruled the land, sky, and sea.

6 Quetzalcoatlus

Jurassic World: Dominion

Having to deal with any dinosaur is a difficult and potentially fatal exercise, but having to deal with flying ones is the worst. InGen was the first to experiment with Pteranondons at Site B, but Jurassic World expanded its aviary, which proved disastrous once the security systems failed.

One of the most dangerous was the Quetzalcoatlus, a feathered Pterosaur that attacked Kayla Watts's plane as she approached BioSyn's headquarters, destroying the engines and causing a crash landing in the frozen river. The Quetzalcoatlus were scary creatures, one no living being would want to get tangled up with.

5 Dilophosaurus

Jurassic Park

While the scientists at InGen prided themselves on boasting that they'd brought dinosaurs back to life, as Alan Grant pointed out, they were actually genetically engineered theme park attractions. To make them work, Dr. Wu had to fill in the gaps in their DNA, resulting in dinosaurs that weren't 100% authentic.

One of the most inauthentic was the Dilophosaurus. Unlike its fossil counterpart, it was able to spit venom and had a retractable neck frill for frightening enemies. It was deadly, though, and was responsible for Dennis Nedry's death, killing him as he tried to get the stolen embryos off the island. It was also the creature that killed BioSyn's CEO, Lewis Dodgson, the man Nedry was selling the embryos to.

Jurassic Park In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt. Release Date June 11, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Sam Neill , Laura Dern , Jeff Goldblum , Richard Attenborough , Bob Peck , Martin Ferrero Runtime 127 Main Genre Adventure Writers Michael Crichton , David Koepp Tagline An Adventure 65 Million Years In The Making Website http://www.jurassicpark.com/

4 Brachiosaurus

Jurassic Park

The original Jurassic Park movie still has the power to wow viewers decades after its release, with an incredible story, compelling characters, and effects that still look good three decades later. Undoubtedly, a lot of this has to do with the dinosaurs themselves, and naturally, the first one shown on screen has a special place in the franchise.

Shown moving gracefully through the trees, the Brachiosaurus is an amazing creature, towering over the visitors who've just arrived at the park. For people like Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, who spent their lives studying their fossilized remains, seeing a real, living dinosaur up close must be like a historian getting to chat with Napoleon.

3 Indominus Rex

Jurassic World

Despite the disastrous failure of the first venture, when Jurassic World opened, it was a huge success, with thousands flocking to see dinosaurs up close. The novelty must have worn off over time, though, as the park started looking for new thrills to provide to visitors, resulting in a program to create an even bigger, more terrifying, and ultimately more dangerous one, resulting in the Indominus Rex.

A blend of different dinosaurs, including T. Rex and Velociraptor, the Indominus was a powerful, devastating creature. It was able to blend in with its surroundings, and had high intelligence that allowed it to outsmart its handlers to escape from its enclosure. Once it was out, it wreaked havoc across the attraction, destroying humans and dinosaurs indiscriminately on its rampage.

2 Tyranosaurus Rex

Jurassic Park

If there's one dinosaur everyone knew as a kid, it's the T. Rex, and it was a natural choice for an attraction at Jurassic Park. Right from the first film, T. Rex was established as a powerful adversary, a virtually unstoppable mouth on legs that was responsible for the deaths of several popular (and unpopular) characters throughout the franchise.

It's one of the few dinosaurs to have appeared in every movie, usually taking a prominent place in the story, and even going on to become something of a hero after helping take down the Indominus Rex in Jurassic World. While the series might have pulled out bigger and stronger dinosaurs from time to time, none of them have the same universal appeal as the T. Rex.

1 Velociraptor

Jurassic World

A lot of dinosaurs rely on their size to give them strength. Even the herbivores are often large and sport sharp horns and thick armor to defend themselves. Where Velociraptor excels, however, is in brain power. They are extremely intelligent, working together to trap and bring down their prey, and even able to work out how to open doors and solve complex problems.

They become even smarter in the Jurassic World trilogy, as Owen Grady is able to train them to obey his commands, and uses them to track down the escaped Indominus Rex. It might seem strange that he can control them when they could finish him off with a single bite, but they've clearly formed a connection with him, as he worked with them from birth. One raptor, known as Blue, even continues to obey Owen after spending several years living in the wild.

