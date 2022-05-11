65+ Million Years in the Making. No matter how bad or good they are, we can't ever get enough of Dino DNA!

For nearly three decades, Jurassic Park has been one of the most beloved franchises. Even though the first installment sets high sets that are impossible to beat, the follow-up films still have something to make them quite enjoyable. Whether it’s the characters, the special effects, seeing new types of dinosaurs brought to life is always something to look forward to when a new film is about to release.

As Jurassic World: Dominion is finally set to hit (U.S.) theaters on June 10th, anticipation is beginning to run high. From recent trailer releases, there seems a lot to be excited about: new dinosaurs, finally seeing humans and prehistoric creatures attempt to coexist, and of course, our favorite original trio will be reprising their roles. With all the upcoming summer excitement, it would be a great to look back at the franchise 65 million years in the making and rank the films from worst to best, according to IMDb ratings.

5) 'Jurassic Park III' (2001)

IMDb rating: 5.9/10

In the third installment of the original franchise, a wealthy businessman (William H. Macy) persuades Alan Grant (Sam Neill) to conduct an aerial tour of Isla Sorna. When an accident maroons the party, Grant discovers the real reason for coming to the island is to find the divorced couple’s lost son (Trevor Morgan).

Over decades, Jurassic Park III has been referred to as the franchise's worst installment, possibly because it’s the first in the series not to be directed by Steven Spielberg. Honestly, in defense of the campy movie, it doesn’t deserve that moniker. While Jurassic III does include some cheesy moments, and it’s hard to care about the one-note divorced leads, there are plenty of subtle homages to the first movie. Despite Jurassic Park III being known as the worst of the franchise, it’s a pretty fun popcorn-flick.

4) 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Three years after the events of Jurassic World, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano eruption. Rather than being relocated to a new island, the dinosaurs are transported to the Lockwood Estate. We learn Lockwood was Hammond’s former partner who desired to pursue human cloning. Later, Lockwood’s assistant and auctioneer secretly plan to auction off the dinosaurs on the black market.

While Fallen Kingdom is an excellent follow-up to Jurassic World, it doesn’t offer anything entirely new to the franchise as it’s a little too reminiscent of Lost World — another attempt at bringing dinosaurs and humans together to coexist. The positives of Fallen Kingdom include the visuals though it’s still a weird mix of animatronics and mostly CGI. The best potential arc is when Lockwood’s niece is revealed to be a clone of his daughter, who passed. The reveal further demonstrates just how far people will go at their chance of playing God instead of coming to terms with reality.

3) 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

When dinosaurs attack a wealthy family on Isla Sorna, Hammond turns to Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) for assistance. It’s revealed that InGen continued to clone dinosaurs on the separate island. Malcolm discovers the team plans to take captured specimens back to the mainland to an unfinished Jurassic Park attraction in San Diego.

Despite IMDb ratings, The Lost World was known as the worst of the franchise (maybe it still is?) Overall, the second installment includes a lot of scenes that feel like a rehash of some famous scenes from Jurassic Park. Despite Lost Worlds' many flaws, some highlights include seeing Goldblum getting more screen time and some of Vanessa Chester’s scenes as the daughter. Though Lost World tries to be its film by bringing dinosaurs to a city, it comes off as another rip-off of Godzilla instead of presenting original material.

2) 'Jurassic World' (2015)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Set 22 years after the film started it all, a new theme park opens on the original site. After a decade of being in operation, visitors to the park have declined. Convinced a new attraction would bring in more customers, the park’s geneticists created a new breed of dinosaurs. When the new creature escapes and traps guests in the park, experienced Velociraptor wrangler Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and workaholic manager Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) try to survive.

On the brink of reboots becoming more popular, there were a lot of exceptions and hope for Jurassic World. While it didn’t disappoint fans, it wasn’t groundbreaking. Still, there were more highs are more than the lows, making Jurassic World a great addition to the franchise. There were many nostalgic references throughout the film that didn’t feel like overkill, nor did any scene feel like a copy from the original (unlike Lost World). Even though Jurassic World wasn’t terrifying like Jurassic Park, it’s an enjoyable watch with likable characters.

1) 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

After a velociraptor kills an employee, Jurrasic Park CEO John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) decides to reassure his investors. By bringing a group of expert paleontologists: Grant and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), to his park in hopes of gaining approval for his prehistoric idea.

The 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel will never be touched and never can be topped no matter how many new dinosaurs and returning characters Dominion promises. Even after nearly 30 years of being released, Jurassic Park’s practical special effects and puppetry continue to hold up against the time test and prove that current CGI isn’t everything. With unforgettable characters, hints of comedy, and immense thrills, Jurassic Park continues to be a film milestone that will never be cloned.

