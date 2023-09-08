The Big Picture The crew of Jurassic Park faced a real-life challenge when they were trapped in Hawaii during the filming due to Hurricane Iniki.

Despite the destruction caused by the hurricane, the crew managed to remain safe and ultimately completed the film.

The movie's success was undeniable, becoming a blockbuster hit with its epic score and groundbreaking visual effects.

Ray Arnold (Samuel L. Jackson) delivers some bad news to his boss, that the park’s outgoing tour, eagerly anticipating a preview of real dinos, has to be cut short. A tropical storm is brewing, with a trajectory that will have it make a direct hit on their island, and whoever's out unprotected won’t be safe from wind or flooding. Other than insider sabotage, the in-movie storm doesn’t help when the park goes dark, turning a wildlife amusement park into a Mesozoic Era death trap. Behind the scenes, the movie’s theme of man vs. nature would get a real life eye-opener, when the crew of Jurassic Park (1993) weren’t facing off against dinosaur animatronics, but the fury of a monstrous hurricane.

Where Did ‘Jurassic Park’ Film?

Image via Universal Pictures

To bring to life the tropical Isla Nublar, a fictional island from Michael Crichton’s novel, the movie went to Hawaii for on-location scenes. In the Jurassic book and movie, this was supposed to be Costa Rica, but the Hawaiian landscape worked just as well to create memorable scenes, such as the green, towering mountains a helicopter glides through to enter. Life-size sets were built out in the jungle of Kauai, Hawaii’s fourth-largest island, including the Visitor Center, the track for driverless Ford Explorers, the “King Kong” doors, and the T. rex exhibit. Director Steven Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy ensured the budget “spared no expense.” In a movie that became known for exciting, revolutionary CGI effects, the efforts for realism with the sets placed on-location sold the magic of a dinosaur theme park.

In the making-of-doc, Return to Jurassic Park, cinematographer Dean Cundey confirms filming in Costa Rica was indeed an early idea, but Spielberg was worried about the landscape and the accessibility of traveling or bringing in equipment. The director then decided on Kauai, having already filmed there for the opening to Raiders of the Lost Ark, where the steep Kalalea Mountain is seen in the transition from the Paramount Pictures logo into the movie when Indy walks in. For three weeks, filming took place with everyone getting along and having a great time. There was no way of them knowing how quickly it pivoted into perilous conditions.

Related: This Is What Makes 'Jurassic Park' Better Than Its Sequels

A Hurricane Trapped The ‘Jurassic Park’ Crew in Hawaii

Image via Universal Pictures

On the final day before the production team was planning to leave for Los Angeles, Hurricane Iniki struck the island of Kauai. There was little to no warning for the Jurassic crew. Sue Kanoho, the executive director of the Kauai Visitors Bureau, told The New York Post about what she remembered before the storm hit, “The night before, I was on the Valley House set thanking Steven Spielberg for filming here. Not knowing that he had not been told yet about the impending hurricane.” By the time Spielberg realized, it was too late to pack up and leave, Kanoho ended up getting stuck in the same hotel the Jurassic Park crew had to hunker down in. In Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us, an episode centered around the making of Jurassic Park includes memories of having to go through the hurricane.

Sam Neill mentioned, “I do remember going out to the beach with Laura (Dern) and Jeff (Goldblum). It looked like the end of the world was approaching. And Laura turned to me and she said, ‘Sam, do you think we might die today?’ And I said, ‘You know what, Laura, we might just die today.’” It’s a dark sense of humor, much like Dr. Alan Grant who terrifies a kid with a raptor claw, proving only Neill could have played the role. In the same episode, it’s brought up how among the many helping hands trying to unload a prop truck to prepare for Iniki, Jeff Goldblum was doing his part. Soon, there was nothing more to do except wait out the storm, which everyone in the hotel did by staying in the ballroom.

Iniki was a Category 4 hurricane, one of the most powerful to hit Hawaii, blowing with intense wind and slamming waves onto the shore. Storm Stories, a TV show on the Weather Channel, documented the events that took place on September 11, 1992. Before the storm got too severe, Spielberg decided the waves that were growing taller each time they rolled through were a missed opportunity if they didn’t capture footage of it. He went outside with a small group of camera operators, including Cundey, to film the real weather that only an increase in the movie’s budget could reenact. The fierce waves they saw at Nawiliwili Bay would be used as the movie’s tropical storm. Spielberg, back inside the ballroom, was soon busy telling stories and playing games with the younger actors to keep their minds off the water leaking in from the roof, and the deafening noise of the wind, rain, and waves.

Actor Martin Ferrero, who played the greedy lawyer, was worried about his son who was with him, who was at risk of having seizures, and dealing with the medical condition during the storm would be a worst-case scenario. Meanwhile, Richard Attenborough slept through most of it, telling Spielberg the following day he could because, “Oh dear boy, darling, I survived the Blitz!” Ariana Richards, who played self-described computer hacker Lex, explained in an interview for Storm Stories how she had become concerned over the wellbeing of swans that were swimming in the water outside the hotel; the young actress was then relieved when she saw they made it out okay after the storm passed.

The Weather Almost Stopped ‘Jurassic Park’ From Finishing Filming

Image via Universal Pictures

While no one on the Jurassic crew got harmed on that long night, that was the only good news, as the hurricane’s aftermath brought new challenges. The sets were destroyed, but it mattered little to the sheer destruction of homes on the surrounding land, which had been flattened. The movie’s crew, thanks to their various skills, helped keep the hotel running. Storm Stories detailed how the catering department handed out food and water to guests and staff. Members of the crew also worked to keep a generator running, while others helped clear out a nearby road.

Hurricane Iniki made landfall on September 11, and by early September 13, associate producer Lata Ryan reassured the safety of the crew to The LA Times. “They were all packed into a concrete safe area where they had enough supplies to last them for 18 hours,” Ryan said, and later went on to clarify a false rumor Spielberg had gone missing, with concern over this because, “no one at his Amblin Entertainment production company had made direct contact with him because the storm knocked out communications.”

While the Jurassic Park team made it out unharmed, it became apparent that they needed to get off the island, for safety concerns like with Ferrero’s son, and to not risk complications to the movie’s budget. The problem was that no flights were coming in, the ones that were arriving were bringing in help. It was producer Kathleen Kennedy who figured out how to get everyone to a safer destination. She found Fred Sorensen, the pilot who stopped fishing to save Indy in Raiders of the Lost Ark, who was also then a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines. She tagged along with him on a returning flight with supplies, and then once emptied, the flight used to load in the Jurassic crew. This allowed them to reach a flight that would bring them to LA.

They would shoot the remaining scenes at the Universal studio, like the cat-and-mouse chase in the kitchen between the raptors and kids, and the rainy night when the T. rex escaped. The movie did manage to go back to Kauai, to film the last scenes they needed on-location, where Dr. Grant tried to hurry the kids to safety from a stampede of Gallimimus. Ultimately, the movie went on to be cut, printed, and edited, having made it through the hurricane. In June 1993, there was no question how much of a hit it would be. The Movies That Made Us mentioned how studios were hesitant to release other movies against it. Jurassic Park became a successful blockbuster, with John Williams’ epic score and groundbreaking digital effects creating the best kind of movie experience. Audiences didn't realize back then as they sat in their seats how real “man vs. nature” became in the making of this Spielberg classic, for the characters and the production team.