Jeff Goldblum Recreates His Two Most Memorable ‘Jurassic Park’ Scenes for Fans
When the world needed him most, Jurassic Park trilogy and Jurassic World: Dominion star Jeff Goldblum came to save the day on Friday. Goldblum shared a photo and video recreating his shirtless scene from 1993’s Jurassic Park. The glorious trip down memory lane follows just one week after Goldblum was joined by his Jurassic Park and Dominion co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern to recreate Ian Malcolm’s chaos theory demonstration scene.
So, how did this all come together? Well, let’s go back to September 22. On that glorious Tuesday, Goldblum, Neill, and Dern shared a photo of their original Jurassic Park trio wearing masks and t-shirts that read “Vote” on their respective Instagram accounts. The caption of the photo encouraged folks to register to vote in the 2020 presidential election because this year’s votes will be some of the most important votes cast in our nation’s history. The trio was also spreading the message in partnership with HeadCount, a group dedicated to registering eligible voters.
On Friday, Goldblum thanked the folks who signed up to vote on the HeadCount site by posting an updated photo of his shirtless scene. While a little grayer around the temples than his 1993 self, Goldblum can absolutely still get it. The actor captioned the photo with, “WOW! Thank you to everyone who used my @HeadCount page to make sure that you’re #GoodToVote! Nearly 3,000 of you are ready for this November’s election. Here’s your reward…how time flies.”
Just a week earlier, Goldblum began his thank-you tour with an Instagram video posted on October 2 recreating his chaos theory scene from Jurassic Park. He recruited Neill, who looked a little apprehensive for (I’m willing to bet) comedic effect, with Dern also eventually joining. As Goldblum noted in the video’s caption, the re-enactment was done to celebrate 1,000 sign-ups on HeadCount, with his most recent shirtless re-enactment happening thanks to the sign-ups crossing the 3,000 mark.
So, my only question is: What Jurassic Park moment will Goldblum re-enact next if the HeadCount sign-ups pass another milestone? Stay tuned because something tells me we’re not done with Goldblum just yet.
Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed to June 10, 2022. Until then, just make Jeff Goldblum’s updated shirtless Ian Malcolm photo (which you can see below) as your desktop wallpaper. For more, check out our 2021 movie release calendar.
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.
