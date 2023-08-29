The Big Picture An animated Jurassic Park LEGO special is set to be released to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, offering a tongue-in-cheek retelling of the original.

The success of previous LEGO tie-ins and the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special suggest that this animated project will be well-received.

Despite being over 30 years old, Jurassic Park continues to resonate with audiences, as demonstrated by its recent successful re-release in 3D.

The first Jurassic Park recently stomped back toward the big screen this weekend, and it looks like there’s still more to look forward to from the franchise as the official Peacock Twitter page has revealed that an animated Jurassic Park LEGO special is on the way to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary.

Additional details on the upcoming animated special remain under wraps for now. However, its official poster does reveal that it will be an unofficial retelling of the original film and will debut on Peacock sometime this year. The release of the animated project will likely follow a similar tongue-in-cheek tone of previous LEGO specials, which is fully showcased in the official poster, teasing an animated special 65 million bricks in the making.

The Jurassic Park franchise already has a pre-established relationship with the LEGO brand, with various tie-in sets alongside a hit video game. With the success of the tie-in brand, an animated special should come as no surprise, especially following the success of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+. There is no word yet if any of the original actors are returning to lend their voices to the animated project. However, additional details, such as an official release date, will likely be revealed very soon as the special gears up for its debut on streaming.

Image via Peacock

‘Jurassic Park’ Still Manages to Resonate 30 Years Later

It’s been over 30 years since Jurassic Park stomped toward the big screen, and the franchise shows no signs of slowing down. Following the success of the Jurassic World trilogy, the franchise has managed to find a staying power with a new generation of audiences. However, with the original film celebrating its 30th anniversary, 2023 has proven to be a nostalgic throwback to the ‘90s with a plethora of new merchandise, including various LEGO sets. More recently, the original Steven Spielberg classic returned to the big screen in 3D and managed to gross an impressive $1.7 million at the box office this past weekend, proving the film still resonates all these years later.

No official release date for the LEGO Jurassic Park special has been revealed yet, but expect it to debut on Peacock sometime later this year. Until then, check out the official trailer for the original film below.