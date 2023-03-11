When Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park debuted in theaters in 1993, what began as a story about modern-day dinosaurs eventually developed into a hugely successful franchise, generating a massive following of different generations for nearly three decades. The franchise recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and to commemorate such a milestone, LEGO launches five new sets inspired by notable scenes from the iconic franchise – and one of them comes with a buildable pile of dinosaur poop (yes, that's right: a miniature dino poop).

The collection includes 5 new sets which include "Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape (76957)," a 137-piece set which will go for $39.99. It features not only a Velociraptor figure but also miniature versions of Dr. Ellie Sattler and Robert Muldoon, played in the movie by Laura Dern and Bob Peck, respectively. The new release also comes with a "Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush (76958)," a 211-piece set going for $19.99, which includes a buildable Jeep, a jungle build, and—of course—a Dilophosaurus figure, with Wayne Knight's mini Dennis Nedry in the driver's seat.

Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm and Dern's Ellie have been fan favorites in the franchise, so the minifigure versions of the two are included in the "Jurassic Park Triceratops Research (76959)" $49.99 set, complete with an off-roader vehicle, a buildable Ford Explorer, and a Triceratops, with a shovel item to help scoop the toxic berry hiding inside the dinosaur's – well – buildable feces.

The rest of the collection includes a 512-piece "Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery (76960)", which will sell for $79.99, and include miniature figures of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), along with John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) and Dr. Ellie Sattler in a Jeep Wrangler, getting a close-up look at a Brachiosaurus. Mini Ellie makes another appearance in the 693-piece "Jurassic Park Visitor Center: T. rex & Raptor Attack (76961)" along with the LEGO versions of Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong), Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards), and Dr. Alan Grant. This set will sell for $129.99. The collection also features a Tyrannosaurus rex and a Velociraptor about to cause chaos inside a dinosaur egg incubator.

'Jurassic Park' Is the Foundation of a Successful Franchise

Jurassic Park was the start of a massive franchise and has continued to be a classic even after almost 30 years since its release. The film hatched the sequels: The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997 and Jurassic Park III in 2000. Though the two sequels didn't receive the same success as the first one—with relatively lower critical reception than the first—the franchise managed to expand in 2015 with the release of Jurassic World, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the lead roles. The newest addition to the franchise also spawned other sequels, including 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 2022's Jurassic World Dominion. And even though Jurassic World stars new faces, it still pays homage to the original film and has even brought back Neill, Dern, and Goldblum in Dominion to reprise their roles.

The franchise's popularity extends beyond movies, with theme parks, merchandise, and collectibles inspired by the Jurassic Park world. Now, the dinosaurs will be roaring once again when the new LEGO Jurassic Park collection arrives at LEGO.com and in LEGO retail stores on June 1, 2023. You can also place a pre-order through the LEGO website.