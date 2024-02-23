While there were certainly dinosaur movies made before 1993, Steven Spileberg's Jurassic Park was a colossal box office sensation that changed the industry forever. The film turned acclaimed actors like Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern into a trio of iconic stars who would only increase in popularity as the series continued. The popularity of Michael Crichton's source material had already drawn in an enthusiastic fanbase, but it was Spielberg's brilliance and the combination of remarkably realistic animatronics and groundbreaking computer-generated imagery that turned the science-based adventure film into one of the most profitable films ever made. In fact, Jurassic Park briefly topped Spielberg's own work on the 1982 family film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and became the highest-grossing film of all time upon its initial release.

While none of the sequels came close to touching the first film in terms of quality, the box office returns for the Jurassic Park franchise have stayed remarkably high. The success of the Jurassic World trilogy indicated that the series still had significant appeal, proving to be one of the rare franchises with multiple entries that have grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. The series isn't expected to end anytime soon, as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards has been attached to direct a new installment in the franchise that is set for a July 2024 release date. Keeping in mind that financial performance is not necessarily indicative of quality, here is every Jurassic Park movie ranked by box office.

6 ‘Jurassic Park III’ (2001)

The first installment in the series not to be directed by Spielberg and not based on one of Crtichton's novels, Jurassic Park III was a crushing critical and financial disappointment that put a temporary end to the series. While the film has seen a surge in popularity in recent years by cult enthusiasts who defend it as an enjoyable B-movie, Jurassic Park III's campier tone certainly did not do it any favors during its initial release. The film's global box office of just over $368 million may have been a net win for Universal Pictures, but it certainly underperformed in comparison to the previous installments in the series.

The negative reviews certainly didn't help the film's financial performance, as Jurassic Park III simply did not feel as epic as its predecessors. At only 92 minutes, the film did not have enough time to prominently feature all of the dinosaurs that fans had come to love. While Neill's return to the role of Dr. Alan Grant was met with enthusiasm, the presence of the completely unlikable characters Paul (William H. Macy) and Amanda Kirby (Tea Leoni) almost certainly affected the film's rewatchability.

5 'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997)

While it still became one of the biggest films of 1997, Spielberg's The Lost World: Jurassic Park failed to achieve the same critical and cultural impact as its predecessor. The film marked Spielberg's return to cinema after a four-year gap taken after the release of both Jurassic Park and Schindler's List in 1993, and clearly, he was a little rusty. It certainly featured a few moments of spectacle, but The Lost World: Jurassic Park lacked the strong emotional quality that the first film had. A gross of $618 million at the global box office made it a hit under any metric; still, The Lost World: Jurassic Park may be considered a mild disappointment compared to its predecessor, then the highest-grossing film of all time.

Perhaps The Lost World: Jurassic Park's underperformance had to do with its main characters, as both Neil and Dern were absent for the 1997 sequel. While Jeff Goldblum reprised his fan-favorite role as Dr. Ian Malcolm, it was a character who simply worked better as a supporting player and not the lead. The Lost World featured strong turns from Julianne Moore, Vince Vaughn, and the late great Pete Postlethwaite, but the new characters failed to endear themselves to audiences in the same way that the first film's cast had.

4 'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022)

While the cinematic market has faced many issues in the aftermath of the theatrical shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jurassic World Dominionbecame one of the few films of the 2020s that grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. While a commercial success, managing to just inch past the $1 billion mark, Jurassic World Dominion received highly negative reviews from critics. The film came under fire for the underwhelming return of Neill, Dern, and Goldblum; although it was the first time that the trio united on screen since 1993, Jurassic World Dominion did very little to advance their character development.

Jurassic World Dominion could have performed better had it been more favorably reviewed, as its bizarre shift to a post-apocalyptic science fiction story felt counterintuitive to the supposedly grounded tone of the first installments. While the marketing campaign prominently noted that the film brought this era of the Jurassic World franchise to a conclusion, the announcement that another sequel is in the works proves that to be intentionally misleading.

3 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

In addition to topping the global box office upon its debut, Jurassic Parkremains the highest-grossing film of Spieleberg's career, an impressive achievement considering hits like Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Jurassic Park now stands at a global box office total of over $1 billion; while it did not cross that threshold during its original release, the successive re-releases of the film, including an acclaimed 2013 re-issue in 3D, pushed its global sum.

Theatrical re-releases of classic films are not uncommon, and Jurassic Park is clearly a film that continues to inspire enthusiasm from viewers interested in experiencing it again on the big screen. While it would ultimately be outgrossed by some of its successors, Jurassic Park remains one of the most influential films ever made. Directors like James Cameron utilized computer-generated imagery in his films The Abyss and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but Spielberg's use of CGI to create the photo-realistic dinosaurs in Jurassic Park was a groundbreaking moment within the history of visual effects.

2 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

While it didn't quite manage to surpass its predecessor's record-breaking box office sum, the success of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomproved that the resurgence of the Jurassic Park franchise was no fluke. Earning an astounding global box office of over $1.3 billion, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom managed to turn a sizable profit for Universal Pictures despite being one of the most expensive movies ever made. While critics were less enamored with the ridiculous sequel, which introduced human cloning to the Jurassic Park franchise, audience enthusiasm hadn't diminished in the slightest.

Its predecessor had been a more straightforward popcorn adventure film, whereas Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom introduced an element of horror to the franchise. Director J.A. Bayona, who left his stamp on the horror genre with his 2009 film The Orphanage, added an element of suspense that was evocative of the more spine-chilling attributes of Critchton's original novel. Given the prominence of horror cinema at the box office in recent years, the success of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is not at all surprising.

1 'Jurassic World' (2015)

While there have been many "legacy sequels" in recent years that attempt to evoke nostalgia for older franchises, Jurassic World surpassed all expectations to become the highest-grossing installment in the series. The film's success was certainly not guaranteed, given the underwhelming response to Jurassic Park III, and it was not clear if the franchise lingered within the audience's collective consciousness. However, Jurassic World was met with a wave of enthusiasm and became the biggest film of the 2015 summer, an impressive feat considering that this season also saw the debut of blockbuster hits like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Furious 7. The film also benefited from the star turn by Chris Pratt, who had become a global superstar the previous year thanks to his debut as Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy.

With an astounding global box office of over $1.6 billion, Jurassic World still ranks among the ten highest-grossing movies ever made. Although much of the film's profits came from its record-breaking opening weekend gross, repeat viewings from enthusiastic fans certainly boosted the overall total. Jurassic Park would have remained an all-time classic regardless of how its sequels performed, but the box office dominance of Jurassic World signified that the franchise won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Jurassic World proved that the phenomenon of the first film could be replicated and set up a new wave of sequels that continue to this day.

