Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, the 1993 cinematic sensation based on the novel by Michael Crichton, is one of the best movies of all time. When it was originally released, the film dazzled audiences with the brilliant special effects work on its dinosaurs and became a massive box office success, even becoming the highest-grossing movie until the release of Titanic.

Logically, this history-making success turned Jurassic Park into a franchise. Unfortunately, the sequels have never quite lived up to the original despite upping the ante each time. While they can be entertaining watches, they are plagued by bizarre choices made by characters that sometimes add a layer of unintentional humor. These are the dumbest choices made by the characters in the Jurassic Park series, ranked by how puzzling, eyebrow-raising, and often outright nonsensical they are.

10 Using the Flashlight

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

As a whole, the original Jurassic Park contains solid storytelling in which most characters act fairly logically. One major exception comes during the film's famous T. rex breakout scene, in which everyone is instilled with absolute terror, making them more prone to making mistakes. The scene is full of bad decisions, but perhaps the worst is when young Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards) turns on a flashlight.

When the light turns on, its beam immediately catches the attention of the recently escaped T-Rex, who stomps over to investigate. Inside, Lex and her brother, Tim (Joseph Mazzello), bicker over the light, rapidly moving the beam without realizing it. Eventually, Lex accidentally shines it directly into the eye of the Tyrannosaurus, triggering its aggressive attack, during which it overturns the car, almost killing its two occupants. While Lex's decision to turn on the light is understandable, given her panic at the moment, it does nearly lead to both her and her brother's deaths, making it one of the most foolish decisions in Jurassic Park.

9 Yelling to Find Ben and Eric

'Jurassic Park III' (2001)

For many years, Jurassic Park III stood as the black sheep of the series. While the return of Sam Neill's Alan Grant was praised, the film disappointed fans with its shallow story and the absence of Spielberg's direction. Over time, Jurassic Park III has earned its fans, as it is, if nothing else, a genuinely fun monster movie, but that doesn't mean that it isn't full of dumb decisions.

One of the film's worst moments comes early on when, while searching for Ben (Mark Harelik) and Eric (Trevor Morgan), Amanda Kirby (Téa Leoni) repeatedly shouts Ben's name into a megaphone, much to the dismay of Alan Grant. By the time she is able to be properly warned, Amanda's shouts have already lured the bloodthirsty Spinosaurus to the group, stranding them on the island. Despite this, she continues to shout out for Eric later in the movie, proving just how oblivious she is to her surroundings.

8 Stealing the Velociraptor Eggs

'Jurassic Park III' (2001)

One of the more interesting characters added in Jurassic Park III was Billy Brennan (Alessandro Nivola), Alan Grant's protégé. Billy is a likable sidekick for Alan, providing another experienced individual for Alan to talk to. Unfortunately, Billy is also ambitious and doesn't fully understand the threat of living dinosaurs as well as Alan does, leading him to steal a few Velociraptor eggs when he chances upon a nest.

The group is then pursued relentlessly by a pack of Velociraptors throughout the rest of the film. It is made exceedingly clear that, had Billy not stolen the eggs, the group wouldn't have faced nearly as much trouble as they did. Granted, in the end, Alan exchanges the eggs for his and the Kirbys' safety, but stealing them in the first place was a terribly selfish decision that endangered everyone in the group.

7 Taking in the Baby T. rex

'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park may not be a fantastic sequel, but it still had some largely redeeming qualities. One of them was an early performance from Vince Vaughn as Nick Van Owen, a field photographer sent to document the dinosaurs still living on Isla Sorna. He's one of the more likable characters in the film, but he also makes one of the biggest and most dire mistakes in the series.

Throughout The Lost World, another group, under the command of InGen, tears through the island, trapping dinosaurs with the intent of shipping them off to a new Jurassic Park location in San Diego. Upon learning this, Nick frees a number of captured dinosaurs, saving an injured baby T. Rex originally left out as bait for its parents on his way out. Unfortunately, Nick also brings the juvenile back to the rest of the group with the intent of healing it. It screams for help, eventually attracting both adult Tyrannosauruses, leading to the death of Eddie Carr (Richard Schiff) and nearly sending Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Sarah Harding (Julianne Moore), and Nick himself off a cliff. Ultimately, while noble, bringing the baby T. rex back was a poor choice that led to the death of a member of the group.

6 Fighting a Velociraptor Using Gymnastics

'The Lost World: Jurassic Park' (1997)

The Lost World made a number of odd narrative choices, chief among them including Ian Malcolm's daughter, Kelly (Vanessa Lee Chester). Kelly is introduced primarily to give Malcolm a bit more depth and an emotional connection to the plot, but the relationship between her and her father isn't as well written as the relationship between Alan and the Murphy siblings in the first film, making her a more forgettable character than her counterparts.

Unfortunately, her most memorable moment is when she makes her dumbest choice. At one point, Kelly sees that her father has been cornered by a Velociraptor. To help him, the young teenager elects to perform some gymnastics on a nearby railing, eventually kicking the Velociraptor and sending it flying out of a window. The decision seems almost completely random, only being set up by a single line earlier on, and while it ends up working out for her, it absolutely shouldn't. There are reasons to like the moment as a whole, but there's no denying that it was a dumb choice on the character's part.

5 Owen Attempting to Stop Two Carnivores With His Hands

'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022)

Any viewer of the Jurassic World trilogy could tell you that Owen Grady's (Chris Pratt) go-to move when faced with a hostile dinosaur is to stick his hand out directly in front of him. Audiences were introduced to this gesture in the first Jurassic World, where Owen uses it to calm the pack of Velociraptors that he's trained for years. Unfortunately, while the notion of a Velociraptor-controlling hand gesture is absurd enough as it is, the sequels double down on the absurdity.

The gesture's silliest moment comes in Jurassic World Dominion when, while face to face with two large, carnivorous dinosaurs who have never met him before, Owen sticks out his hands to stop them from eating him. Miraculously, this maneuver works, and both dinosaurs stop dead in their tracks, allowing Owen to safely scramble away. It is completely ridiculous, and the fact it works is a perfect example of the complete absence of logic in the movie.

4 Opening Jurassic World

'Jurassic World' (2015)

The events of the original Jurassic Park were a complete disaster. Despite John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) best intentions, when the park's entire system had to be reset due to the interference of Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight), every dinosaur escaped, leading to the deaths of many people and a lifetime of trauma for those who survived. Years later, Simon Masrani (Irrfan Khan) looked at Jurassic Park and decided to try it a second time by opening Jurassic World.

And then, in an entirely predictable manner, almost the exact same thing happens again. Masrani, like Hammond before him, is blinded by ambition and enthusiasm, making him oblivious to the clear dangers of opening another dinosaur theme park. In the end, far more people died at Jurassic World than at Jurassic Park, something that could have been totally avoided had someone realized that maybe trying to open up another Jurassic Park wasn't a stellar idea.

3 Creating the Indominus Rex

'Jurassic World' (2015)

A major plot point in the first two Jurassic World films is the advancement of the technology utilized in bringing dinosaurs back to life. Using InGen's original lead scientist, Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong), the Masrani Corporation begins to experiment with creating genetic hybrids, bringing new and exciting dinosaurs into existence.

The idea flies in the face of what makes the Jurassic franchise appealing to begin with, but it also makes no sense. In Jurassic World, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) partially justifies the existence of the Indominus by stating that it is necessary to keep the park relevant and that audiences want to see something new. Ultimately, the idea that real dinosaurs could lose their appeal, let alone so quickly, is laughable and completely fails to justify the litany of abilities (such as camouflage) that the Indominus has. The fact that this genetic experiment was greenlit is one of the dumbest choices in the series.

2 Weaponizing the Indoraptor with a Gun

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

Henry Wu returns once again in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this time with a new hybrid; the Indoraptor. The Indoraptor is a more advanced version of the Indominus Rex from the first Jurassic World, and unlike its predecessor, it was designed specifically to kill.

The Indoraptor is an absolutely ridiculous addition to the series and was a major sign that it had gone completely off the rails, but perhaps the most egregious aspect of it is how it is weaponized. Dr. Henry Wu designed the Indoraptor so that it is capable of essentially locking on targets. All the Indoraptor's ally must do is aim a gun with a laser sight at their target before pressing a button that gives the Indoraptor the go-ahead to attack by making a noise. Itbegs the question: If the user is required to aim a gun at the target anyway, why wouldn't they just use a gun rather than send out a dinosaur? It is completely absurd, and the idea that Henry Wu would design a killer dinosaur like this is one of the dumbest details in the franchise's history.

1 Releasing the Dinosaurs into the World

Maisie Lockwood, 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)