Steven Spielberg has had a hand in making more than 150 movies and TV shows throughout his career, but some of his most iconic work came when he started the Jurassic Park franchise in the 1990s. The Jurassic Park movies have been surprisingly absent on streaming for quite some time, but now that’s about to change. Max has officially announced that Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and Jurassic Park 3 will all begin streaming on the platform on November 1. Spielberg passed off directorial duties to Joe Johnston for the third film in the trilogy, but he remained involved as a producer. The first Jurassic Park currently sits at a 92% score from critics and a 91% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Jurassic Park is based on the novel of the same name by Michael Crichton, who also wrote the screenplay along with David Koepp. Koepp has also been tapped to pen the script for Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest Jurassic movie coming in 2025 that stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. The first Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, and the film’s success launched all of their careers to new heights, making them the stars they are today. Neill and Dern did not return for the sequel and were instead replaced by Julianne Moore and Vince Vaughn. It was Goldblum, however, who sat out the threequel, with Neill and Dern returning and William H. Macy tapped to star. Dern, Neill, and Goldblum also reprised their roles in Jurassic World Dominion in 2022.

What Else Is Coming to Max in November?

Robert De Niro’s Goodfellas, which is regarded as one of the best films of his and director Martin Scorsese’s career, will premiere on Max on November 1 after currently not being available anywhere. The Hangover, which was directed by Joker: Folie à Deux helmer Todd Phillips, will also debut on Max on November 1, along with Unforgiven, the 1992 Western directed by and starring Clint Eastwood and featuring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman. A handful of Christmas movies are coming to Max to celebrate the holiday season, including Elf, The Polar Express, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and more.

Jurassic Park 1, 2, and 3 will begin streaming on Max at the start of November. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the Jurassic Park franchise.