All the ‘Jurassic Park’ Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

I think it’s fair to say that everyone has their franchise. Jurassic Park is mine. (With Scream being a close second.) But even coming from that adoring perspective, I never thought that the Jurassic movies would come roaring back to theaters quite like they recently did.

The first film hit it big in 1993, becoming the highest grossing movie ever at the time with a grand total of over $914 million in the bank from the worldwide box office. The Lost World: Jurassic Park made a pretty penny in 1997 as well, but then the franchise fizzled out with the 2001 installment, Jurassic Park III. The series made its big return to theaters 14 years later and re-solidified itself as one of the most beloved and profitable franchises out there. Not only did Jurassic World pass the $1 billion mark, but so did the next installment, 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

As we eagerly await more Jurassic with Jurassic World: Dominion currently scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on June 11, 2021, how about a look back at the franchise? I’ve put together my own personal ranking of all the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films. Of course all ranked lists are subjective, so read on to check out mine but do hit the comments section below to share your own list, too!