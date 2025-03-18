Prepare to dig up some dino DNA, because one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises is getting a new streaming home. Fans of Jurassic Park will be able to stream all three films of the series on Hulu beginning on April 1, according to the streaming service. This includes the original Universal Pictures film, 1993's Jurassic Park, as well as its two subsequent sequels: The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III.

The original film, based on the book of the same name by Michael Crichton, was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough and Laura Dern. It follows paleontologists Alan Grant (Neill) and Ellie Salter (Dern) as they venture to Isla Nublar, an island filled with genetically engineered, living dinosaurs. The island, run by John Hammond (Attenborough), seems peaceful at first. But when a plot to steal dinosaur embryos is uncovered, Alan and Ellie must battle the claws of velociraptors and the jaws of a t-rex to escape the island.

Jurassic Park is considered a sci-fi classic and remains one of the most beloved films ever made. However, its two sequels are not considered as memorable or loved, though they have their share of cult followings. The Lost World followed John Hammond's nephew, Peter, as he continued the genetic testing of the dinosaurs – with unintended results. Jurassic Park III featured the return of Neill and Dern, but is best remembered for a laughable moment when Alan Grant dreams of a velociraptor speaking to him.

More 'Jurassic' is Coming to Theaters