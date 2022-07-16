Mattel is recreating an iconic Jurassic Park scene in their most recent toy release, according to Yahoo Entertainment reports. The toy was part of the 12 Days of Fandom event, a celebration for the in-person San Diego Comic Con comeback. This Jurassic World Hammond Collection Outhouse Chaos piece is available to buy online and will be sold at the San Diego Comic-Con from July 21-24.

The set recreates the final outhouse moments of lawyer Donald Gennaro - we all know the scene. This deluxe set allows for a lot of figurine adjustments such as containing a moveable and posable jaw and tongue. Created to mimic the rainy tone and aesthetic of the classic scene, sound effects of dinosaur roars and a stormy atmosphere add the finishing touches to the well-designed toy box. This set will no doubt make its own mark on Mattel’s Jurassic World Hammond lineup.

Jurassic Park, released in 1993, is the first installment of a decades-long science fiction horror franchise. The original movie follows the story of paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant and paleobotanist, Dr. Ellie Sattler, after they are invited to industrialist John Hammond’s theme park to provide feedback for safety certification in exchange for funds for their archeological dig. They’re in for a surprise when they find out the theme park features real dinosaurs made from cloned dinosaur DNA. Though excited at first, things take a dark turn when the power suddenly goes out around the park leaving them and the rest of the group vulnerable to the carnivorous monsters genetic engineering has brought from the past. Needless to say, the park breaks a lot of violation codes.

Image via Universal

RELATED: How the Jurassic Park Sequels Defy the Ecology of the Original Film

The film was received extremely well on its release. It was the highest-grossing film of the time. It gained a lot of critical praise for its effects, including the animatronics and practical effects for the dinosaurs. It won three awards, including an award for Best Visual Effects at the 66th Academy Awards show. Today, it remains a staple in film and a favorite to generations.

Jurassic Park is a classic, and it’s very fitting that a toy company like Mattel would want to recreate such an iconic scene. It’s a creative way to execute such recreation as well. Jurassic Park fans and toy collectors are brought together by this one and many are certainly going to want to snap one up, as it covers all the bases.

Check Yahoo's exclusive images of the toy set below: