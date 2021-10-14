Stern Pinball, Inc, the biggest name in pinball, has announced a new, prehistoric machine. Jurassic Park Pin is a brand new, sleek, mesmerizing, and exciting pinball machine that was made to be a beautiful new piece of gaming entertainment in your home.

The machine will keep you in the zone for hours as you rescue park staff, evacuate and recapture dinosaurs, and make your escape before the volcano on the island erupts. You’ll experience thrilling excitement as you get hit by twists and turns around every flip of the machine. The game will bring you up close and personal with the dinos, which includes battling against a Spinosaurus, corralling the mischievous Raptors back into their pens, and even facing off against the king of the dinosaur world, the feared T. Rex. If the dinosaurs aren’t enough to excite you, the in-sync light show is sure to blow your mind.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is the top dog in the world of pinball. Based in Chicago, the company imagines, creates, sells, and distributes only the best pinball machines. Along with the machines, Stern sells spare parts, and accessories that include custom-themed shooter knobs and varying art blades. The company also makes apparel from hoodies to baby onesies so you can rep your favorite movie while playing the pinball version of it! Not a huge Jurassic Park fan? Stern has recently come out with all the hits including The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, The Munsters, Aerosmith, Game of Thrones, and many more.

Jurassic Park wowed audiences in 1993, and the franchise has so far released a total number of 5 films, spanning almost thirty years . The original movie featured big names such as Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Jeff Goldblum (The Grand Budapest Hotel), and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction), just to name a few. The reboot, Jurassic World, also had a star-studded line up including Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Nick Robinson (Love, Simon), and Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help).

The machine promises to be your gateway to Isla Nublar, the amusement park where Jurassic Park takes place. Flip your way with your silver ball to the top of the food chain or prepare to be eaten by one of the roaring prehistoric creatures. While there have previously been multiple versions of this machine, this new machine retails for $4,599 - far less than the pro version, which costs $6,199, and the premium version at $7,799. For more information about the new machine, check out Stern Pinball's website, and check out the machine's trailer, and a look at the game's features below.

