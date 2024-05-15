The Big Picture Andrew Swainson's new T-Rex poster for Vice Press captures the timeless thrill of the original Jurassic Park in a fresh and exciting way.

The limited 24x36 inch print will be available at Vice Press Open House Poster Convention, with only 250 copies being made for fans to grab.

Swainson's close ties to the Jurassic Park franchise shine through in his stunning artwork.

Stomping onto a poster in bright shades of red and black is the deadly and feared Tyrannosaurus Rex in a new design by Andrew Swainson for Vice Press’ Open House and Collider has the exclusive first look. There’s nothing quite like the original Jurassic Park and this poster proves that even more than three decades later, the thrill, fear, and excitement can still be depicted in new and innovative ways. Showing off a set of razor-sharp chompers, the T-Rex is salivating at the idea that her dinner is just a few steps away. The gargantuan beast can be seen holding a tree in her giant yet tiny hands as Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Muldoon (Bob Peck) attempt to speed away in a beautiful recreation of one of the most iconic scenes from the movie.

This isn’t the first time Swainson has dug into the repertoire of iconic director Steven Spielberg as the visual artist previously designed a poster for Jaws. The 24x36 inch Jurassic Park print will be available at the upcoming Vice Press Open House Poster Convention in Sheffield on June 8. Running for £39.99, only 250 presses are being made with any leftovers from the event set to land on Vice Press’ website on June 13. The Jurassic Park art is just one of many pieces of merch that attendees of the UK event can get with plenty of other posters, vinyls, and more available for fans to purchase.

Andrew Swainson Has Been A Diehard ‘Jurassic Park’ Fan Since The Dawn Of The Franchise

image via Vice Press

Dropping a statement to coincide with our exclusive first look, Swainson spoke of his close ties to the dinosaur universe, saying,

“If Jurassic Park had been released when I was a kid, I think my head would have exploded. As it was, I was almost 30 when it came out, but I was as giddy as a six-year-old to see it. It came out the year I got married, and I remember quizzing one of our wedding guests, who had seen it in the US, about how good it was… probably a bit too much.”

You can view the poster above and check out Vice Press’ website on June 13 to get your hands on any leftover prints that may be available. In the meantime, you can relive all the prehistoric glory as the original Jurassic Park is now streaming on Peacock.

