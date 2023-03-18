You'll soon be able to store your own batch of dinosaur embryos, as Paragon FX Group as unveiled a new replica of the shaving can seen in Stephen Spielberg's 1993 classic, Jurassic Park. In the movie, Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) uses a modified can to steal several dinosaur embryos from one John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) facilities inside the park. Since InGen was the only company capable of successfully cloning dinosaurs, they would've become extremely rich with their theme park, prompting their rivals to sabotage the resort before it could even be open to the public.

Of course, everything goes wrong when Nedry deactivates the power keeping the park's fences electrified when he tries to escape the island. The lack of electricity, combined with a powerful storm that struck Isla Nublar, allowed the dinosaurs to break free from their enclosures, putting any person that remained on the island in imminent danger. Hammond couldn't leave the island because his grandchildren, who had gone on a programmed tour with Doctors Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), hadn't returned to the office. With the main characters trapped in an island full of dinosaurs, trouble was always crawling right around the corner.

The classic summer blockbuster managed to spawn one of the biggest cinematic franchises of all time. Two sequels were released after the success of the original story, with The Lost World roaring into theaters in 1997 and Jurassic Park III reaching audiences in 2001. While cast members from the first movie were featured in the sequels, none of them reunited all of them, leaving fans with the lingering desire of watching this team of scientists team up to face dinosaurs one more time. Their wish would be granted almost two decades later, when the dormant franchise came back to life for a new trilogy.

The Canister Makes a Comeback

In the final film of the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, it was revealed that Lewis Dodgson actually did get his hands on the canister containing the stolen embryos. While the retrieval process happened off-screen, the can allowed the evil businessman to create Biosyn Genetics and experiment on dinosaurs with questionable purposes. Even if the movie might not have been the reunion fans were expecting, it was still nice to see Grant, Malcolm and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) sharing the screen for one final cretaceous adventure.

The replica shaving cream can will cost $399 a piece, and it will be released later this year at an undisclosed date. While you pre-order your own collectible, you can check out the trailer for Jurassic World: Dominion below: