It’s hard to believe that Jurassic Park’s celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The Steven Spielberg classic has spent the year marking the T. Rex sized occasion in grand fashion with new toys, Funko Pops, clothing lines, and specialty screenings. Now, joining the Prehistoric fun, RSVLTS just unveiled their new apparel collection for Jurassic Park.

The 30th anniversary collection features a ton of amazing looking button up shirts that will make any Jurassic Park fan roar in excitement. There are button ups with the famous scene of the T. Rex chasing after the Jeep, a horde of Velociraptors, Mr. DNA, and the opening “clever girl” scene of the velociraptor outsmarting and killing an employee. There’s even a shirt of Dr. Hammond watching the Brachiosaurus have a nice meal, an artful homage to the classic scene, and one that has the Jurassic Park Jeep color scheme on it. There are so many different designs in this collection that are worth mentioning, but all the adult short sleeve button ups are $70 while the youth sizes are $45. There’s also a Dr. Malcolm long sleeve black button up for $72 that hilariously comes with a free pair of “chaos blocker” sunglasses.

'Jurassic Park’s Meaty Legacy

It’s hard to say anything about Jurassic Park that hasn’t already been said. It’s just one of the best, most rewatchable, movies of all time. Whether it’s Spielberg's brilliant direction, John Williams iconic musical score, or the endless amount of stunning performances, the original 1993 adventure is the rare perfect film.

In today's CGI heavy world, Jurassic Park remains the perfect reminder of why practical effects will never be beat. Stan Winston and his team’s Dinosaur animatronics to this day hold up incredibly well. This is part of the reason why Jurassic Park is a timeless classic. If you couldn’t believe that dinosaurs were right in front of you then the movie would have completely failed no matter how good the story, music, or visuals were. Though CGI existed back then, Jurassic Park used it sparingly as the technology wasn’t up to the standard they needed to pull off the film. The magic of the movies is that you can feel as if you could reach out to the screen and touch what you're seeing. The Dinosaurs look so real and RSVLTS lovingly reminds us of the mind-blowing feat Jurassic Park managed to pull.

When Does the New 'Jurassic Park' Collection Release?

RSVLTS’s Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary collection is available now on their website. While you wait for your new dinosaur-filled attire to arrive, you can currently stream Jurassic Park on Hulu. The trailer can be seen down below: