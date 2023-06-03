Propstore's historic summer prop auction just took a turn for the pre-historic. Sam Neill is throwing his hat - and boots, shirt, and handkerchief - into the ring for charity, selling off several original props from his personal Jurassic Park and Jurassic World collection. His collection will be one of over 1,400 lots of iconic film memorabilia at the auction which will take place from June 28 to 30.

Neill memorably starred in the original Jurassic Park as Dr. Alan Grant, one of the original trio of scientists who descends upon the titular park at the behest of its creator, Dr. John Hammond (Richard Attenborough). Of course, everything falls into disarray and the dinosaurs escape, sending Grant and everyone else within the park running for their lives from the creatures. Neill would reprise his role twice for the films, first re-appearing in Jurassic Park III before rejoining his colleagues Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum with the box office-busting capper to the new trilogy Jurassic World Dominion.

His personal collection of memorabilia up for auction will include much of the clothing Dr. Grant wore in his appearances on-screen, with two major highlights including his iconic hat and jacket from Dominion which are both estimated to go for a hefty sum at around $10,000 to $20,000. His other items are a bit cheaper, but will still cost a pretty penny with his Jurassic Park boots leading the rest of the pack. At an estimated $6,000 to $12,000, these boots were built to withstand long runs through the mud to escape a mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex or the smaller yet still deadly Velociraptors. Rounding out the items are Grant's Dominion shirt at an estimated $4,000 to $8,000 and his handkerchief at $2,000 to $4,000.

Sam Neill Will Sell the Shirt off His Back for a Good Cause

These sales all go toward a great cause as Neill has offered up his items for the benefit of UNICEF UK which offers aid and emergency response for children around the world. Neill was more than happy to part with his old gear if it meant helping kids in need, saying in an official statement:

"My Jurassic Park boots, along with my Jurassic World hat, scarf, shirt, and jacket are up for auction at Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on 28th June. These boots were made for kicking dinosaurs, in the words of the old song. And indeed they did, in the first Jurassic Park. I ran for miles in them. These items are utterly unique, possibly even iconic if you’re a fan. Most importantly, the full proceeds will go towards helping support refugee children through the vital and incredible work of UNICEF UK."

His Jurassic series clothes are just the latest entry in an auction that's expected to draw in over $12 million with some one-of-a-kind props. Some of the most expensive items up for grabs include Princess Leia's iconic Star Wars dress and Batman's Batpod motorcycle from The Dark Knight which are both expected to fetch in the ballpark of $2 million. There's also Star Lord's (Chris Pratt) mask from Guardians of the Galaxy which will also be quite pricey especially with James Gunn's beloved trilogy coming to a close. That's all without mentioning the props from classic films like Titanic, The Shawshank Redemption, The Thing, and Scarface among many more.

Online proxy bids are open now, but if you want to catch a peek at everything, the auction will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on June 28. Special appointments at Propstore's offices in Valencia, California can be scheduled on the official website up to June 20 featuring 80 plots that fans can ask experts about.

