As Steven Spielberg's dino-classic celebrates 30 years since it first hit theaters back in July 1993, San Diego Comic-Con will this year feature a brand new themed experience based upon Jurassic Park. Brought to the convention in a collaboration between Universal Products & Experiences and Amblin Entertainment, the free, timed-entry event titled Step Into Jurassic Park invites guests to relive the film's most iconic moments.

Fans of the long-running franchise will be able to get closer to the action than ever before, embarking on a trip down memory lane through the events of the movie that started it all, walking in the footsteps of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Getting up-close-and-personal with the prehistoric stars of the film, guests will witness recreations of scenes such as Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight)'s Dilophosaurus encounter, as well the iconic toilet scene, which saw Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero) get too close for comfort with a Tyrannosaurus rex. Furthermore, the two-day event will also include Jurassic Park themed snacks and giveaways for fans to enjoy.

The experience will hit the convention following recent reports that many Hollywood studios - including Universal - would sit out on bringing star-led panels to San Diego, on account of complications with the WGA strike, which is ongoing after beginning in early May. As the industry awaits a decision on whether SAG-AFTRA will also join in strike action, studios are unsure on whether many of their biggest names would be available to take part in such events.

Jurassic Park's Legacy, 30 Years on

Following the release of Spielberg's original movie in 1993, Jurassic Park went on to receive five sequels, becoming one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. While the franchise saw mixed results in both commercial and critical reception, none of those sequels quite managed to reach the heights set by their predecessor. Despite this, Jurassic Park remains one of the world's most beloved franchises, with it also receiving a 30th anniversary celebration at Universal's theme parks. As well as San Diego Comic-Con, fans are also encouraged to visit Universal Orlando, where they will be able to walk through the park's iconic gates and embark on an immersive experience through the park's Land of Adventure. This includes rides such as "Jurassic Park River Adventure" and "Jurassic World VelociCoaster", as well as a new themed Tribute Store where fans will be able to purchase clothing, merchandise and collectibles.

Step Into Jurassic Park will be open for fans to attend at pre-booked time slots between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. PT on July 21-22. Reservations for the event can be made starting a 9 a.m. PT, June 29, via Jurassic Park's official website.