The endearing spectacle behind Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park was that long-extinct prehistoric beasts were brought back to life in a believably naturalistic way. While the 1993 original and its 1997 sequel The Lost World had no shortage of spectacular dino-mayhem, they made it a point to portray the dinosaurs not just as man-eating monsters, but as living breathing animals of the natural world. On top of the time-tested visual effects and convincing performances from Jeff Golblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern, what sold the illusion of Velociraptors, T-rexes, Triceratops and Dilophosauruses roaming the Earth once again was that they were depicted to behave like actual animals, speculatively estimated through research on how they would look, move and think, were they still around today.

The naturalism of the genetically replicated animal kingdom was in the service of the series' principle themes as an ecological parable. The entire dilemma of the first two Jurassic films was the questionable ethics behind whether creatures naturally selected for extinction should be brought back with science and if the natural world needs such drastic human interference to survive. The first film presents the argument that even under man’s technological control of being cloned for global amusement, life “finds a way” and is able to unleash from under man’s thumb, while the second film posits that human absence is what is best in keeping nature in check for the ecosystem. Conflict arises when humanity, personified by InGen, aims to play God with science to create life and pervert the natural world for its own uses. Even the ill-received 2001 third installment Jurassic Park III, while the story focused more on survival than scientific ethics, still kept the pretense that the dinosaurs are beasts of a different age that act on natural instinct. In this way, Jurassic Park is a biting sci-fi environmental satire on how nature invariably comes out on top in the end.

The Jurassic Park series has always been a take on the Frankenstein tale, as well-intentioned, scientific hubris produces a monster of its own making, but while the original film was focused on the ethics behind the creation of the dinosaurs and how they act as animals, the Jurassic World films have zeroed in on the threats they present as murderous monsters.

Bookended by director Colin Trevorrow, the Jurassic World trilogy started off with an alluring appeal to long-time fans who have wondered what the fully realized park as envisioned by John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), would look like, complete with more breeds of dinosaurs, a host of biological and zoological specialists and a MargaritaVille. While the 2015 first installment and its subsequent sequels use the bond between animal behaviorist Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and his faithful Velociraptor, Blue, as a window to explore man's relationship to domesticated/captive bred animals, the series’ parallels to resembling an animal or ecological consciousness begin and end there as the films lean more into the creature feature angle of its concept.

The mysticism of the dinosaurs as living creatures is replaced with the spectacle involved in the havoc they wreak with bestial savagery as unnatural monstrosities. The World films make it a point to express that none of the dinosaurs in the park are as nature intended and largely forgo treating them as animals like in the original films. The dilemma then is presented if the dinosaurs should be granted the same treatment as endangered animals or science projects, but that is second only to the film’s primary focus of being a monster action spectacle. The original films balanced ethical discourse with survival thrills, while the World films position themselves as monster horror above anything else. The latest film, Jurassic World Dominion, initially poised itself on the concept of humanity having to adapt to dinosaurs reintroduced into the global ecosystem, but amounts only to scenes of dinosaurs causing chaos in the city like many monster movies have already done.

Both the Indominus Rex and Fallen Kingdom’s Indoraptor, the park’s genetically composed hybrids, have no naturalistic counterparts rooted in natural prehistory and are created for the sole purpose of spectacle, both within and outside the film. They each combine the DNA of the park’s most deadly predators for the express desire to make something cool and dangerous. Because of this, the films take license with these fabricated dinosaurs and grants them monster status as they hunt and kill their way through their respective films like Alien’s Xenomorphs. The body count in the Jurassic World films is amplified from those of the original films as the dinosaurs act with more malicious and borderline cartoony intent to torture and slay a growing number of human prey in the same way Jason Voorhees or Freddy Krueger do. Whatever parable the series initially had in mind by attributing the existence of dinosaurs to those of real-life animals is lost when the dinosaurs act and look less like animals and more like slasher movie villains.

Going beyond the original film’s Velociraptors, who were able to open doors, the World films also grant key dinosaur breeds a hyper-intelligence that even the most intelligent animals would possess. The Indominus Rex, the Indoraptor and even Blue the Velociraptor are portrayed with tactical wit and motivation that transcend them being animals and lean into being full autonomous characters. While the dinosaurs of the original films had their “clever” moments, they still behaved like animals and were shown to think like creatures based on instinct, not intent.

The entire thesis the original Jurassic Park was built on was man twisting the natural world to fit its self-serving desire, playing God with genetic power and commodify prehistoric animals as living biological attractions. As is in most sci-fi satire, man is the true monster, but in the Jurassic World films, the dinosaurs are robbed of their naturalism and empathy as misplaced animals and are overtly portrayed as scientifically perverted creatures. The ecological themes of the original film are undermined by making the dinosaurs less like naturalistic animals and more like murderous monsters.