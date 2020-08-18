The Collider Podcast, Ep. 276 – Why the ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequels Are Bad

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re joined by Associate Editor Tom Reimann to talk about Jurassic Park. We kick things off talking about Tom’s article about why Mortal Kombat is the best video game movie ever before moving into a discussion about Jurassic Park, why the first film works so well, why the sequels struggle to capture the magic of the original, the trouble with the Jurassic World movies, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

