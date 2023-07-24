The Big Picture Slash believes that people haven't learned anything from Jurassic Park and would still flock to a real-life Jurassic Park if it existed, despite the dangers.

He is currently working on a secret project involving dinosaurs and acknowledges the challenge of creating something original in the shadow of Jurassic Park.

The article briefly summarizes the plot of Jurassic Park, highlighting how John Hammond's attempt to clone dinosaurs leads to the chaos and danger that ensues.

A member of one of the most iconic bands in the world, Guns N' Roses, seems to think that people haven't learned anything from Jurassic Park, as Slash recently theorized that many people would go to the island if it actually existed. During a recent interview with Collider's Christina Radish, the musician explained how, even if the movie's message is explicitly clear regarding exposing people to unnatural danger for profit, the desire to be near to this kind of event is a part of people's nature. Here's what Slash had to say regarding people's potential reaction to a real-life Jurassic Park:

"No, I don’t think scientists have learned anything from Jurassic Park. I do know that there were a lot of scientists that have been involved in Jurassic Park, ever since its inception, and Michael Crichton really did a great job creating that original story in the first place. But if we were ever faced with that reality – and you can never say never, but it’s pretty close impossible – I think that we would all go to that island. We’d all take our chances. We do it with everything else, so of course, we would."

Slash is clearly a fan of everything related to dinosaurs, and he even discussed how he's currently working on developing a secret project that includes the prehistoric creatures: "Really ironic that you should say that because, and I can’t name any names, there has been a conversation about doing a dinosaur related feature movie. We’re looking at some different ideas. Everything suffers from being compared to Jurassic Park. If you’re gonna do something with dinosaurs, that’s just the way it is. But there has to be a way to break out of that, so there has been some conversation about an original story that involves dinosaurs. I don’t know where we’re at with that yet, but there you go."

In Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic, John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) is looking to surprise the world with an attraction he's been working on for years. Leading a team of scientists who are supposed to be the best in their respective fields, the millionaire has found a way to clone dinosaurs using a mix of fossilized DNA and the genome from selected modern animals. The result is a bunch of dinosaur hybrids that he intends to use as zoo attractions, even if he hasn't grasped the severity of what he's attempting and how it affects the natural laws of the island's ecosystem.

Assembling the Crew

To bring him peace of mind, Hammond invites scientific experts to approve the opening of the park to the public. Some of the people lucky enough to travel to Costa Rica are Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern). While they are exploring the beautiful landscapes the island has to offer, Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) sabotages the park's electricity grid while trying to steal dinosaur embryos for a rival company. With the power down, the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park escape their enclosures, hunting any human that didn't make it back to the Visitor's Center in time.

