The Big Picture Jurassic Park, the groundbreaking classic that wowed audiences 30 years ago, is set to make a triumphant return to theaters in celebration of its anniversary.

Following the success of recent 3D re-releases like Titanic and Avatar, Universal is bringing back Jurassic Park to be experienced on the largest screen possible.

With the franchise's resurgence in popularity thanks to the Jurassic World films, younger fans can now have the opportunity to see the original classic in all its glory on the big screen.

It’s been 30 years since Jurassic Park first wowed audiences with its groundbreaking special effects, and soon a new generation can revisit the classic Steven Spielberg film on the big screen as, according to the official Regal Twitter page, the film is set to make a triumphant return to theaters in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Available in select Regal theaters, the film’s theatrical re-release will debut on August 25 in 3D.

The theatrical re-release of the original film should come as no surprise given the recent trend of classic blockbusters making their way back to theaters in 3D, with the most recent examples being Titanic and Avatar. Universal saw similar success last year with the theatrical re-release of Jaws, another Spielberg film, which received its first 3D conversion. Just like the aforementioned films, Jurassic Park remains an enduring classic that deserves to be revisited by every generation on the largest screen possible.

The film is no stranger to making a comeback in theaters as it previously received a theatrical re-issue in 2013 in celebration of its 20th anniversary, also marking its first time being converted into 3D. Since then, the franchise has seen a resurgence in interest from a new generation of audiences following the success of the Jurassic World trilogy, which has collectively grossed over $3 billion at the worldwide box office. Now with the film set to receive a limited theatrical run in theaters again, younger fans who were not around during the first film’s premiere can have a chance to see the original classic in all its glory on the big screen later this Summer.

Image via Universal Pictures

30 Years Later, ‘Jurassic Park’ Remains a Groundbreaking Classic

Jurassic Park first roared its way to the big screen in 1993 and became an instant hit at the box office, ultimately becoming the highest-grossing film in the world at the time, surpassing Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and spawning a franchise. To this day, the film is widely considered to be a science fiction classic, with praise attributed to its groundbreaking special effects and themes. 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved movie, and Universal is making sure to leave a lasting impact. Alongside the return of the original film to theaters, fans can continue celebrating the 30th anniversary of the franchise with a plethora of merchandise available, such as commemorative LEGO sets and figures. And, with the original now making its triumphant return to theaters, there’s likely no better time to be a fan of the franchise.

Jurassic Park returns to the big screen in 3D on August 25. Check out the official trailer for the classic Spielberg film below.