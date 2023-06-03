The Maximals of Rise of the Beasts aren't the only prehistoric creatures making their way into Transformers this year. Just in time for Jurassic Park's 30th anniversary, Hasbro has unveiled a new Transformers/Jurassic Park crossover set. The new Hasbro set, which pits the Autobot JP12 against the evil Decepticon Dilophocon.

The set recreates one of the most iconic scenes from the 1993 film, in which Jurassic Park computer expert-turned-saboteur Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) attempts to escape the park in a Jeep with his Barbasol shaving cream can of stolen dinosaur embryos, but instead has a fatal encounter with the hooting, hissing, poison-spitting Dilophosaurus. JP12 transforms from robot to the film's iconic red-and-tan Jeep Wrangler in 23 steps, and features a handgun, a Barbasol can, and a head, complete with glasses and a rain hat, based on Nedry himself. The Beast Wars-styled Dilophocon transforms from robot to dinosaur in 20 steps, and includes a removable "venom blast" accessory to recreate the creature's paleontologically-inaccurate poison-laden saliva that blinds and ultimately dooms the hapless Nedry. The set will retail for $75, and will go on sale today on Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

Hasbro Re-Enters Jurassic Park

Hasbro has a long history with Jurassic Park; under their Kenner brand, they produced the extremely successful toyline for the 1993 film, and carried on with its sequels, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World. In 2017, Universal ended their contract with Hasbro, and toys for the subsequent films Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion were made by rival toymaker Mattel. However, Hasbro and Universal got together in 2021 to produce the first Transformers-Jurassic Park collaboration, with a set that pitted Decepticon Tyrannocon Rex vs Autobot JP93, a set that recreated the Tyrannosaurus' escape from its paddock and subsequent attack on the park's distinctively-painted Ford Explorers. Tyrannocon Rex was a restyled version of Beast Wars' Megatron, while JP93 had details based on Jurassic Park hero Alan Grant (Sam Neill).

Hasbro has done a number of crossover sets under its Collaborative line, including Universal's Monsters (which produced Draculus, who transforms from robotic Dracula to bat), Top Gun (with a transforming F-14 Tomcat named, what else, Maverick), Marvel (with a transforming version of the X-Men's Blackbird jet), Ghostbusters (with the transforming ECTO-1, Ectotron), and Back to the Future (with a transforming DeLorean, Gigawatt, who could even turn into the flying variant of the car from the end of the film). The latter two even spawned a pair of comic book miniseries.

Autobot JP12 vs. Decepticon Dilophocon can be pre-ordered today, starting at 1 p.m. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the classic trailer for Jurassic Park below.