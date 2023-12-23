The Big Picture Jurassic Park celebrates its 30th anniversary with new Blu-ray collections, games, and toys, including a new velociraptor statue from Prime 1 Studio.

The iconic battle against the T-Rex at the end of Jurassic Park is depicted in the new statue, showcasing the threat of the velociraptors.

Jurassic Park remains a timeless film due to its groundbreaking special effects, captivating storyline, and the perfect blend of horror and summer blockbuster elements.

Jurassic Park celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2023. Part of the prehistoric festivities included new Blu-ray collections, games, and toys. Now to end the dinosaur-filled year, Prime 1 Studio has unveiled their new velociraptor statue that will have fans hiding for dear life. The 1/10 scale figure named “Velociraptor Jump” depicts the iconic battle against T-Rex at the end of Jurassic Park. While everyone’s favorite dino king king isn’t included, the velociraptor can be seen mid-pounce. The figure is equipped with exposed fangs, razor-sharp claws, and yellow eyes. The base of the statue is, of course, Jurassic Park-themed with the film’s logo engraved in a rocky texture which is inspired by the famous island Isla Nublar.

From the revolutionary special effects to the incredible ensemble cast to John Williams' brilliant score, Jurassic Park continues to be one of the greatest films of all-time. Not too dissimilar to the effect Richard Donner’s Superman had on pop culture, Steven Spielberg made you believe his dinosaurs were real. This was thanks to a mind-blowing combination of animatronics and CGI that was ahead of its time for 1993.

The T-Rex gets most of the love when it comes to this film, for good reason, but the velociraptors made for such a threatening group of non-human villains on screen. Scenes like when the kids are hiding in the kitchen are some of the most tense of its era, further highlighting the perfect blend of horror and summer blockbuster antics. That all culminates in the T-Rex and velociraptor showdown, which ended off the rare perfect film to satisfying effect.

Three Decades Later, ‘Jurassic Park’ Remains Timeless

Image via Universal

Now, thanks to the latest Jurassic World trilogy, velociraptors like Blue are seen as the heroes of the franchise, but on Isla Nublar that couldn’t be any further from the case. Whether you like the new films or not, Jurassic Park remains timeless because it's a stunning creature feature wrapped inside the endlessly enduring Amblin entertainment that moviegoers have enjoyed for decades. It’s a film that they just don’t make anymore. Each time you watch it, it’s like you’re transported back to the magic of Jurassic Park for the first time. That’s a wondrous power few films possess.

Jurassic Park’s currently streaming on Prime Video until January 1. You can also pre-order Prime 1’s Jurassic Park Velociraptor figure for $129. You can find more information on Prime 1’s website and check out the figure below:

Close

Jurassic Park In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt. Release Date June 11, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Sam Neill , Laura Dern , Jeff Goldblum , Richard Attenborough , Bob Peck , Martin Ferrero Rating PG-13 Runtime 127 Main Genre Adventure

Watch Now