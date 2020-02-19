‘Jurassic World 3’ Adds ‘Altered Carbon’ and ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Star Dichen Lachman

The Jurassic Park franchise is roaring to life once again with Jurassic World 3 set to arrive in theaters next year. Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has been teasing some super-cute, super-practical dino babies on social media recently, and now the already star-studded cast has added a new member. Per Deadline, Altered Carbon and Animal Kingdom star Dichen Lachman in a mystery role.

Lachman joins returning franchise stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the film, but that’s not all! As we revealed at a special Collider screening last year, Jurassic Park‘s original cast members Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern (fresh off an Oscar win, no less) will all return for key roles in the upcoming sequel. B.D. Wong, Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise are also set to star.

Lachman is well known in fandom circles within her own right, having previously starred in Dollhouse, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Being Human and The 100, among others. Next up, she stars alongside Alicia Silverstone and Haley Joel Osment in the marriage counseling comedy Bad Therapy.

Plot details are still under wraps for Jurassic World 3, but the previous installment introduced a whole new world of co-mingling dinosaurs in the finale and Trevorrow gave us a taste of what we might expect in the surprise short Battle at Big Rock. Set after those auction dinos were set free, the short finds a family fending for themselves when a friendly dino family comes to visit — and then a not-so-friendly Allosaurus joins the party. Shot by Larry Fong, it was a hell of a good-looking, action-packed short film surprise for fans of the franchise and showed off a real sense of intimate stakes and inventive staging I’m hoping we’ll see as Jurassic World 3 further explores the confrontations between humanity and dino-kind.

Jurassic World 3 arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021. Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) wrote the script, with a story by Derek Connolly, writer of the first two World movies.