You Can Get Eaten by a Dinosaur in ‘Jurassic World 3’… for Charity

How much would you pay to get eaten by a dinosaur? Well, now’s your chance to find out. Chris Pratt has announced a new charity sweepstakes and auction tied to Jurassic World: Dominion and two lucky winners (or one lucky and one very wealthy winner) will win an appearance in the upcoming Jurassic World sequel. An appearance in which they get monched by a dino.

How did this insanity happen? Would you believe me if I said… Justin Bieber? The Beebs challenged Pratt to join the #ALLINCHALLENGE a few weeks back, and today, Pratt finally responded with this truly spectacular charity concept. If you’re not familiar, the All in Challenge is digital charity effort that’s raising money to feed America’s hungry. Aside from Bieber and Pratt, the viral fundraiser has a whole heap of star-power behind it already. Other fundraising opportunities include a walk-on role in the next Scorsese movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, an opportunity for an in-studio dinner with Ariana Grande, a hangout with the entire cast of Friends, and a chance to see Lin-Manuel Miranda in action on set.

Per the official fundraising website,

The ALL IN Challenge aims to be the world’s largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food.

And it’s important to remember that, on top of the opportunity to help the hungry, you can now also get eaten by a dinosaur for your efforts. As Pratt enthusiastically explained in his Instagram announcement,

“You are guaranteed to be recognizable, not cut out of the movie, absolutely in the movie forever, your legacy, forever eaten by a dinosaur in the movie.”

Check out Pratt’s full Instagram announcement below and head over to the All In Challenge website to enter. Oh, and who did Prat challenge? None other than his fellow avengers Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Hemsworth, so keep an eye out for more exciting charity opportunities to come!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_lAjtLJN-C/