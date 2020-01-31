Colin Trevorrow Shares Footage from ‘Jurassic World 3’ Dino-Puppet Testing

My favorite part of Jurassic World, the franchise rebooter from Safety Not Guaranteed maestro Colin Trevorrow, was when Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard knelt down and comforted a dying apatosaurus. This scene was highly emotional, and affecting in a way not many contemporary big-budget blockbusters are. Why? Because in lieu of CGI, you could tell that close-ups of the apatosaurus were the result of exquisitely practical puppet work. Now, in anticipation of his return to the franchise Jurassic World 3, Trevorrow has taken to Twitter to share test footage of more dinosaur puppet goodness. And dear readers: It looks just as heartbreakingly cute.

The brief piece of footage, accompanied by the cryptic caption “next steps,” shows a the beginnings of a baby triceratops in what looks like a cart with bars. And while this puppet is only a skeleton of what its final visage will look like, and we can literally see the dude operating its basic controls to make it move, I am already in love with this little creature and am replacing my Baby Yoda tattoo with him. Puppets in blockbusters: They’re very good! Here’s hoping many of the dinosaurs in Jurassic World 3 follow suit!

Jurassic World 3, scheduled to be released June 11, 2021, features Trevorrow returning to the director’s chair, and returning stars Pratt, Howard, Sam Neill, BD Wong,

Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, and Isabella Sermon. Check out Trevorrow’s clip below, and get prepared for what will invariably be an unfairly cute sequence with this little critter. For more on Jurassic World 3, check out our interview with the returning Jeff Goldblum. Plus: Get yourself some delightful Laura Dern content into your eyeballs.