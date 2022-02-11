If you're a person of good taste — which is to say, you love both the Jurassic World franchise and the greatest Danish export of them all, LEGO — you're gonna love this exclusive sliver of news from Collider.

Walmart announced today the pre-sale of a new line of Jurassic World LEGO sets to be made available in April, ahead of the hotly anticipated release of trilogy sequel Jurassic World Dominion on June 10, the next chapter in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema.

Exclusive to Walmart, too, will be Mattel's new Jurassic World Extreme Damage range, a series of vicious dinosaur toys: from the classic Tyrannosaurus Rex, to the "Roarin' Allosaurus," right through to a double pack including a Coelurus and the devilish Velociraptor. Check out all new new toys below and if you missed the first Jurassic World Dominion trailer, I'd watch that first.

Director Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World sequel stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith alongside original Jurassic Park cast members Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as the wisecracking mathematician Ian Malcolm.

Get ready for the thrills and adventure of Jurassic World: Dominion with these Extreme Damage dinosaur figures inspired by the upcoming movie. Each action figure features extreme slash damage on BOTH SIDES! Just press the button on top to reveal the double-sided damage! These carnivore figures also have movable joints, authentic sculpting and realistic color and texture. Choose from a variety of figures, including some EXCLUSIVE dinosaurs. Bring these dinosaurs TO LIFE with extended digital play using Augmented Reality! Dare to see how REAL dinosaur play can get–just scan the hidden DNA code with any smart device to unlock the AR experiences in the free Jurassic World Facts app from Mattel. Smart device not included. Colors and decorations may vary. Each sold separately, subject to availability. For ages 3 years old and up. $10.28

Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World: Dominion! This Jurassic World Extreme Damage Roarin’ Allosaurus is inspired by the upcoming movie. Fierce and ready for conflict, this carnivorous dinosaur makes a CHOMP motion with ROAR sounds when the button on its back is pushed. This large dinosaur figure stands about 7 inches tall and 19 inches long. Intense dinosaur battles can result in major damage, and on this Roarin’ Allosaurus, the battle scars are multi-level extreme. Push aside the skin to see the gaping hole and exposed ribcage. Crack open the ribcage to see and feel the rubbery pink organs inside. SO COOL! This toy will be a must-have for dinosaur lovers ages 4 years and older. Bring this dinosaur TO LIFE with extended digital play using Augmented Reality! Dare to see how REAL dinosaur play can get–just scan the hidden DNA code with any smart device to unlock the AR experiences in the free Jurassic WorldFacts app. Smart device not included. Colors and decorations may vary. $31.97

Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with Jurassic World: Dominion! This Extreme Damage Tyrannosaurus Rex figure is inspired by a dinosaur from the blockbuster franchise and features extreme slash damage on BOTH SIDES --just press the button on the top to reveal the double-sided damage! Watch out --this dinosaur figure may have been damaged in battle, but she can still fight back, with a button-activated CHOMP! The T. rex figure also has movable joints, authentic sculpting and realistic color and texture. Bring the 19-inch-long T. rex TO LIFE with extended digital play using Augmented Reality! Dare to see how REAL dinosaur play can get–just scan the hidden DNA code with any smart device to unlock the AR experiences in the free Jurassic WorldFacts app. Smart device not included. For ages 4 years old and up. Colors and decorations may vary. $21.97

Let the smashing, fast-paced action begin with this awesome Triceratops Dinosaur Pickup Truck Ambush (76950) toy playset inspired by the upcoming film, Jurassic World: Dominion. The perfect gift for creative kids aged 7 and up who are into cool vehicles and dinosaurs, it features a pickup truck with a break-off front section that is easy to rebuild after it has been bashed by the Triceratops figure, plus an escape buggy. Each LEGO® brick-built vehicle has space for 2 minifigures. Set is 210 pieces. $39.97

Build your own thrilling dinosaur adventures with this awesome playset inspired by the upcomingJurassic World: Dominion movie! The Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport (76951) toy playset features a cool off-roader with a removable dinosaur tracker and a trailer with an opening dinosaur cage. Play out action-packed stories with Ian Malcolm, Dr. Ellie Sattler and guard minifigures–including tranquilizer accessory element, plus Pyroraptor and Dilophosaurus figures. Set is 279 pieces. $39.97

Jurassic World: Dominion roars into theaters on June 10.

