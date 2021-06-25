Much like the notion of bringing dinosaurs back to life despite the risk involved, the Jurassic franchise is alive and well and is showing no signs of slowing down. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film Jurassic Park took the world by storm when it opened, and while two subsequent sequels failed to capture the same magic of the first film, 2015’s Jurassic World continued the story with new characters (and a few familiar faces), revitalizing a once-dormant franchise.

Jurassic World 3 – which is officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion – is now next on the horizon, and it promises to be the biggest Jurassic movie yet. Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote and directed Jurassic World and produced and co-wrote Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, is back in the director’s chair for a story that combines the Jurassic World protagonists with Jurassic Park favorites, following up on a whopping cliffhanger where Fallen Kingdom left off.

We’re still a ways away from the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, but anticipation will remain at a fever pitch up through opening day. To that end, we’ve assembled a handy guide of the latest information about Jurassic World 3 to help hold fans over during the wait, from cast and plot info to which dinosaurs we expect to appear. So without further ado, let’s dig in.

When Will the Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Be Released?

Universal has not yet announced exactly when the Jurassic World: Dominion trailer will be released, but we can make a pretty good guess. Beginning June 25th, a five-minute extended preview for Jurassic World 3 will play exclusively in front of IMAX screenings of Universal’s F9, which is where the first footage from Jurassic World: Dominion will be unveiled. The extended preview shows the prologue from the film, which is set 65 million years ago and reveals how mosquitos got dinosaur DNA in the first place.

Given that the first footage from Jurassic World: Dominion will be out in the world starting June 25th, we can surmise that a teaser trailer of sorts will probably be released soon thereafter – possibly even the following Monday. But if you want to watch the full extended preview, you’ll have to see F9 in an IMAX theater.

When Does Jurassic World: Dominion Take Place?

Jurassic World: Dominion begins with a prologue set during the Cretaceous era, but when it catches up to the film’s main characters, the story is set about five years after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow himself confirmed the story takes place in the year 2022.

Who’s in Jurassic World: Dominion?

Image via Universal Pictures

As a kind of culmination of the Jurassic World trilogy so far, Jurassic World 3 brings together the cast of the World franchise with the cast of the Jurassic Park franchise. So Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniela Pineda, and Omar Sy return from the World movies, while Laura Dern, Sam Neil, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their iconic roles from the original Jurassic movies.

The cast also includes BD Wong, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott.

What Is the Plot of Jurassic World Dominion?

Image via Universal Pictures

As Dominion follows the events of Fallen Kingdom, dinosaurs have now gotten loose on the mainland. Trevorrow has explained that Dern, Neil, and Goldblum are just as big a part of the movie as Pratt and Howard, and revealed in an interview with Collider that the story follows two parallel tracks that are destined to intersect:

“You're telling two parallel stories that are just driving closer and closer together, and you understand that, and you start to understand how they're going to intersect, and then they do. But that's not a traditional way to structure a movie. And so, the way that we have been building it and moving things around and trying to figure out, it's just much less of a gimme, I think, than that it would be if you were following that traditional screenplay structure, where everybody knows what happens on page twelve.”

But Trevorrow also teased a globe-trotting adventure, noting that the film is a “spy thriller adventure” with “a bit of Bourne and Bond” thrown into it. While he hasn’t yet revealed all of the film’s locations, he has confirmed that the shooting locations of the UK, British Columbia, and Malta are the primary settings of the film.

What Are the New Dinosaurs in Jurassic World 3?

Dinosaurs that have been confirmed to appear in Jurassic World 3 include:

Allosaurus

Ankylosaurus

Atrociraptor

Compsognathus

Dreadnoughtus

Gallimimus

Gigantosaurus

Iguanodon

Lystrosaurus

Moros

Mosasurus

Nasutoceratops

Oviraptor

Quetzalcoatlus

Tyrannosaurus rex

Velociraptor

Will Jurassic World: Dominion Have Hybrids?

Image via Universal Pictures

While the Indominous Rex was a hybrid dinosaur introduced in Jurassic World and the Indoraptor was created for Fallen Kingdom, Trevorrow stated in 2018 that Jurassic World: Dominion would not introduce any new hybrid dinosaurs, adding that he was looking forward to “getting a little back into the paleontological, wild animal, true dinosaur nature of it” in an interview with Total Film.

Does Jurassic World 3 Connect to Camp Cretaceous?

Image via Netflix

The animated Netflix series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous has continued the Jurassic World story on the small screen, taking place during the events of the first two Jurassic World movies. So does Dominion further that connection? In our interview with Trevorrow he cautioned that while there will be ties between the two, they’ll be more evident in future seasons of the Netflix series:

“It does [connect] a bit, but in a way that ... It won't make Camp Cretaceous seem like its only purpose was to set this thing up, because those characters, I think they're great. I think the writer's done an amazing job. What may be coming in the future of Camp Cretaceous will tie in a bit more directly to something in Dominion.”

Trevorrow, who is an executive producer on Camp Cretaceous, said that if the show gets to continue beyond Season 3, it’ll explore new areas of the franchise:

“I don't want to give it away, but I think it'll be fun for people to see what we've done. And that show, should we get to go into the future with it, really does evolve and change. And we get to go to some new spaces, which I'm really excited.”

Is Jurassic World Dominion Done Filming?

Yes, Jurassic World: Dominion has completed filming. The sequel was one of the first major productions to resume filming during the COVID-19 pandemic, as principal photography began in February 2020 but was shut down soon thereafter. It resumed in July 2020 under strict safety protocols, as the cast and crew were quarantined in an entire hotel in England. In fact, the experience of living in this bubble while filming directly inspired a new comedy film being made by Judd Apatow.

Will Jurassic World Dominion Be Released in Theaters?

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released exclusively in theaters on June 10, 2022. As of right now, Universal Pictures has no plans to release Dominion on any streaming service, and if their current operation is any indication that won’t change. They delayed F9 over a year so it could take advantage of a big box office release, and even Dominion is going to be completed well before its release date. Meaning Universal picked that release date for maximum box office potential, so they are unlikely to put this one on a streaming service too close to its release date.

Will Jurassic World Dominion Be the Last Movie in the Franchise?

Image via Universal Pictures

There’s certainly a sense of finality to Jurassic World: Dominion, as Trevorrow previously told EW the movie serves as a culmination of all six films:

"To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that's been told. When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It's very much a serialized story. What was important for me was, when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this. If kids who are born today are going to be presented with six Jurassic Park movies — you hope the parents will buy them the box set — you hope they are going to get to feel like they watch one long story."

However, producer Frank Marshall previously confirmed to Collider that Jurassic World: Dominion is far from the end of the franchise, saying a flat-out “no” when asked if this was the end fo the road and adding that it’s hopefully “the start of a new era.”

So while Jurassic World: Dominion may very well be the end of something, expect more Jurassic World movies to follow – perhaps with different casts.

