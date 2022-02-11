At long last, we have our first official look into the massive summer blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion. Past and present characters come together to face a world where dinosaurs now roam freely. From the various locations and climates seen, gone is the limited setting of the previous installments. Jurassic World Dominion will be an international adventure. With so many callbacks to the franchise’s past and the promise of exciting new set pieces to come, June 10 can’t arrive soon enough.

The first voiceover should delight any Jurassic Park fan, belonging to the one and only John Hammond (Richard Attenborough). It’s from his monologue on the motivations for creating the dino-centric amusement park, heard in the 1993 film that started it all. The voiceover plays as a wintry landscape is shown with a horde of Parasaurolophus and horse riders, led by Owen Grady (Chris Pratt). With much practice in his back pocket, Owen gently places a hand on the head of a Parasaurolophus like he did with his favorite Velociraptor, Blue.

An Apatosaurus comes into view, letting out a sad cry as it wanders through a snowy logging site, probably not doing too good health-wise due to the cold temperatures. Standing by is Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), alive because of the same genetic cloning technology that helped in reviving the dinos. In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell) was an ex-partner to Dr. Hammond, and the two separated when Lockwood used the cloning technology to clone his deceased daughter. Maisie wasn’t so much his granddaughter as she was his daughter. She’s also the one who released the remaining dinosaurs that weren’t sold at the Lockwood estate.

The arrival of Blue comes with the additional surprise that there’s a little one beside her. Together, they share speed and agility. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) arrives in a green forest setting, joining Blue, “Little Blue,” Owen, and Maisie. When Claire and Owen talk, the latter states: “They find her, we’re never going to see her again. We got to protect her, that’s our job.” Whether he’s referring to Blue, her baby, or Maisie remains to be seen. “Humans and dinosaurs can’t co-exist,” Claire responds, with a frightening example shown. The Mosasaurus that escaped in Fallen Kingdom, attacks a deep-sea fishing ship, making for one scary episode of Deadliest Catch. Meanwhile, everyone’s favorite Tyrannosaurus Rex is busy ruining a double feature at a drive-in theater. Hopefully, the kid won’t try to feed it some popcorn.

There’s been a wintry tundra, a lush forest, and now a sunny desert. Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) meet at an apparent excavation site. Their last reunion was back in Jurassic Park 3, where their romantic relationship had seemingly ended. The original Jurassic Park theme by John Williams plays as Dr. Grant is revealed to still be doing the digs he loves, not letting advanced tech get in the way. “You didn’t come all this way just to catch up, did you?” he asks. It would seem Ellie has made a grand entrance at Alan’s place of work very similar to his first encounter with Hammond.

Beautiful cinematography frames a setting sun over a wide expanse of land. As horses and the Parasaurolophus herd gallop side by side, maybe Claire might not be entirely right. What if humans and dinos actually can coexist? Well, maybe not with this long-necked and long-clawed dino. What is worse, getting hunted down by a Therizinosaurus (a new species) or like Claire, forced to crawl into very unclean water? Owen is alongside new cast member DeWanda Wise. Her role is still unknown, but she won’t be sitting on the sidelines. Wise’s character will very much be involved in some major action set pieces. With the mouth of the Therizinosaurus hovering over the water, Claire holds her breath underneath.

Dr. Ian “Chaos Theory” Malcolm is back. Ever the one to offer dramatic dialogue that name-checks the corresponding movie title (“Welcome to Jurassic World”), here Malcolm does so again: “We don’t only lack dominion over nature, we’re subordinate to it.” And he’s wearing his signature leather jacket!

Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong) also returns. Having been the first legacy character to be included in the Jurassic World timeline, it’ll be interesting to catch up with Dr. Wu and his unchecked hubris. Will he aid the good guys or continue with his darker intentions? Claire is chased by an Atrociraptor, yet another new species for Dominion. In a sequence that’s only glimpsed at, she dodges an attack by lunging herself over a rooftop, with the raptor following suit. It’s a far cry from the Claire who ran in heels during her first film. She might even be able to outrun Jason Bourne.

Déjà vu for Dr. Grant, who takes another helicopter ride for another dino adventure. His previous trip was back in Jurassic Park 3 (2001). This time, it’s to a new high-tech compound. Will this facility be a safe haven for dinosaurs or humans? On a farm, as a massive swarm of (bugs, birds, swarms of anything aren’t good) attack two kids, Ellie watches in shock the only way one can in the Jurassic universe. She slowly removes her sunglasses like she did in ‘93, even styling her shirt the same. Spirit Halloween might just have a whole stock of Jurassic World costumes to choose from this fall.

Owen is back on a motorcycle. This time in the Malta city of Valletta and this time being chased by raptors. That’s a big contrast and a callback to his Jurassic World drive alongside his raptor crew. But there aren’t just raptors here. Carnotaurus is another new species going in for the kill.

We know Wise’s character can take on some dinos and fly a plane. But what happens when a Quetzalcoatlus attacks the engines? It’s an aviation nightmare. Nasutoceratops are on a rampage, headbutting into trucks and easily flipping them over as if they were made of plastic. These vehicles may not be driven by innocent civilians. A major reason as to why the dinosaurs are around the globe is due to black-market purchases in Fallen Kingdom. “Little Blue” sniffs out an easy prey in what looks to be a dead fox. It’s too easy. A puff of snow goes up, and it’s quite possible the baby has just got caught in a trap. Then a dino with some enormous jaws attacks Maisie who just barely survives the bite thanks to hiding within a piece of metal gear.

Ellie and Claire share a scene together. Ironic that the words on the door say, “control,” when that is probably the least that is happening from the looks of concern on their faces. The two male leads from their prospective timelines share the screen, with Alan and Owen brandishing weapons in what appears to be a facility. Instead of using it against dinosaurs, it might be to defend against human adversaries. A Dilophosaurus not only makes its return, still screeching, but scares the heck out of Claire. It was first seen in the original, where it ultimately spat a blinding venom into the face of greedy Nedry (Wayne Knight). So this isn’t a good position for Claire to be in.

The money shot! The heroes of this new trilogy stand alongside the heroes of the original trilogy as a new monstrosity looms. Both Owen and Alan interrupt each other to make sure no one moves. Dr. Malcolm wonders the most obvious question: “Bigger, why do they always have to go bigger?” If you had asked Claire back in the first Jurassic World, it would have been because, “consumers want them bigger, louder, more teeth.” Not since 1993 have these three legacy characters shared the screen. With the “epic conclusion of the Jurassic era” this trailer promises, there was no better time to see Alan, Ellie, and Ian together. Welcome to Jurassic World Dominion.

