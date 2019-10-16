‘Jurassic World 3’ Filming Date Revealed

0

The third installment in the blockbuster Jurassic World franchise is set to begin shooting in February of next year, with a projected release date of June, 2021, according to a recent Forbes interview with producer Frank Marshall. According to Marshall, the untitled Jurassic World 3 is already in pre-production in London’s famous Pinewood Studios.

Marshall’s wife and longtime collaborator, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, produced the original Jurassic Park series with Steven Spielberg. Marshall himself joined the series on Jurassic World. Altogether, the Jurassic films have grossed just a shade under $5 billion dollars since the original was released in 1993.

The third film will see the return of original Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who recently surprised Jurassic World fans with an eight-minute short film titled Battle at Big Rock. The short, which takes place one year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, depicts a family doing battle with a bunch of wild dinosaurs, and was largely well-received. If the short was any indication of what Jurassic World 3 is going to be like, it stands to be the most interesting addition to the Jurassic franchise since the shirtless Jeff Goldblum scene.

Recently, Collider revealed that Goldblum would be appearing in the third Jurassic World film, alongside his original Jurassic Park costars Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

If 2021 is too long to wait for your dinosaur fix, you can catch the Jurassic World Live Tour, an arena show boasting an original story and impressive special effects, as it travels through major cities for the next several months.