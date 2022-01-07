An image released by USA Today for Jurassic World: Dominion features a familiar face while giving fans a first look at a brand new character. The highly-anticipated sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to unleash beasts of the past from outside of the park and onto modern civilization.

The sneak preview features Chris Pratt as Owen Grady alongside DeWanda Wise (The Harder They Fall), who joins the franchise in an undisclosed role, in a snowy landscape facing an obstacle that is, more than likely, a big, scary dinosaur. The image may tease the two characters will form a partnership as they attempt to rescue and fight the dinosaurs unleashed on earth. While Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing is not present, she will continue to have a significant role in the film series and can be seen in a pretty dire situation in a previously-released image.

To recap, the end of Fallen Kingdom featured dinosaurs being released in the wild, setting up an all-out survival of the fittest situation for the earth in Dominion. Set four years after the last film, the upcoming sequel will have its lead characters travel across the globe and encounter creatures new and old. Several variations of classic dinos, including Atrociraptors, will be introduced in the globe-trotting adventure — for example, a different version of the typical raptor, the Atrociraptor, will torment Owen and co. in entirely new ways.

Image via Universal Studios

RELATED: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Image Reveals a New, Deadlier Kind of Raptor

Colin Trevorrow returns to the director's chair after handling the first Jurassic World, and serves as a co-writer for the film with Emily Carmichael. Dominion will see the return of Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith, while re-introducing iconic characters from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, including Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, who also played a small role in Fallen Kingdom. The latest film is set to bring the Jurassic World saga to a close, although it is unclear if it stands as the definitive end for the entire franchise.

Jurassic World: Dominion stampedes into theaters on June 10, 2022.

Colin Trevorrow Shares Image of "Real" Dinosaur Used in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Get up close and personal with a parasaurolophus.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email